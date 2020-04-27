Children International Recognizes 17 Employees Who Put the Global Nonprofit's Core Values Into Action Each Day

/EIN News/ -- Kansas City, Mo., April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Children International, a humanitarian organization that seeks to eradicate poverty for good and transform lives around the world, today announced the 17 winners of its first annual “Values In Action” awards. These honors recognize employees who, in the past year, have helped drive impact and results by demonstrating behaviors aligned with the nonprofit’s five core values and culture of trust.

“We salute this group of outstanding leaders – and all of our employees globally – for making our values come to life every day in their words and actions,” said Maria Fernanda Corral, vice president of global talent growth for Children International. “The collective behaviors and passion of our people is the main advantage we have in helping youth break the cycle of poverty. During this difficult pandemic time, it’s especially wonderful to take a moment and celebrate teammates who lead our efforts to multiply good in the world and embody the high-performance culture that drives us forward.”

The 17 award winners, who each received special certificates of achievement as well as recognition by the Children International Board of Directors, were selected among more than 400 nominees worldwide, according to the core value they demonstrated. The winners are:

Core Value #1 – “We see potential in everyone, everywhere”: Oneyda Cabellero, purchasing manager, San Pedro Sula, Honduras; Nkole Nayame, youth program field officer, Lusaka, Zambia; Kristen Mallory, senior technical officer, health systems and innovation, Kansas City, Mo.

Core Value #2 – “We are always learning”: Shweta Verma, senior technical officer, social and behavior change, Delhi, India; Rubiela Farelo, sponsor relations manager, Colombia; Lisset Cando, Aflatoun facilitator, Guayaquil, Ecuador; Erin Morse, program officer – monitoring and learning, Kansas City, Mo.

Core Value #3 – “We believe human connections matter”: Ujma Parveen, field officer, Delhi, India; Orlando Romero, community center coordinator, Quito, Ecuador.

Core Value #4 – “Live the mission”: Sergio Ontiveros Romero, agency director, Jalisco, Mexico; Yohel Celis, operations coordinator, Quito, Ecuador; Rochell Cabillo, community center coordinator, Manila, Philippines; Morrackie Mudenda, programs, Lusaka, Zambia.

Core Value #5 – “Own the impact”: Juan Daniel Sempértegui, Into Employment coordinator, Quito, Ecuador; Vinay Garg, accounting, Delhi; Hector Rocche, field officer, Guatemala; Guadalupe Mejia, coordinator, San Pedro Sula, Honduras.

About Children International

Children International, based in Kansas City, Missouri, is a global nonprofit humanitarian organization working to help end the cycle of generational poverty. Through a long-term, customized approach, Children International supports children and youth for the first two decades of their lives, providing access to information and inspiration in the areas of health, education, empowerment through life skills, and employment. When equipped to transform their own lives, young people also transform their families and communities, and as a result, multiply good in the world. For more information, go to www.children.org

Dan Wilinsky Children International +1 303 868 3807 dwilinsky@children.org



