Life Coach and Author Karen Leavitt to be Featured on Close Up Radio

HAMPTON, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brene Brown says, “Vulnerability is the birthplace of creativity, innovation, change.” In healthy relationships we are truly vulnerable with one another. To be vulnerable is not a weakness it’s just the opposite because we expose our true inner selves not a façade of how we present ourselves. What most of us don’t fully realize is that by revealing our true feelings, hopes, and dreams, we are being authentically the best version of ourselves.

Karen is an esteemed Life Coach, founder of The Power of Discovery Coaching and author of the book The Resilient Soul.

Prior to her coaching career, Karen was a highly successful nurse, a competitive athlete, and a radio talk show host, and yet she felt compelled to search for a deeper purpose. She felt like something was missing; like a piece of a puzzle but, couldn’t quite put her finger on it. So, she sought out coaching and as a result gained clarity which ultimately changed the direction of her life for the better. Everything was going well for Karen until one day in 2013, she had a major car accident. Her life went to black. Literally, she was at ground zero where she could not talk, walk, or even write. Through heroic effort a lot of support and a deeper dive with coaching, much like the Phoenix rising out of the ashes, she ultimately was inspired to write her book The Resilient Soul and became a motivational speaker. As her career evolved, she followed her passion and eventually she became a life coach herself.

In the coaching process Karen brings her in-depth wisdom, experience, knowledge, and expertise into a safe and supportive environment where her clients discover empowering strategies to create the life they want.

“I make certain to build on my client’s strongest attributes during the coaching process” says Karen. “I encourage them to objectively observe their limiting thoughts and self-sabotaging behaviors that get in their way of living a meaningful, fulfilling and empowered life. One way we do this is through mindfulness. Learning how to shift their mindsets is the key to success. Clients gain perspective on who they are and what is important to them in all areas of their lives. Once they have clarity and focus, they can move forward with vision and purposefulness towards their goals.”

Karen provide her clients with a set of tools that last a life time.

“I love to see my clients discover what is possible for themselves” says Karen. “I’m so excited to see people tap into their own wisdom, their own power, and their own resiliency, so they can live life large and never go back to feeling small.”

Coming in May, Karen will be offering a 4-week pilot group coaching virtual retreat via Zoom at a very special rate It will be an engaging, transformative experience to discover what’s possible.

“As an advocate for resiliency, I am living proof of the resilient soul,” says Karen. “Situations, issues, circumstances and problems do not have to define who you are. I want people to understand that difficulties and painful events do not have to limit what you want to accomplish in your life. I graciously guide my clients to feel empowered so they can create and evolve into the life they desire.”

Close Up Radio will feature Karen Leavitt in an interview with Jim Masters on Wednesday April 29th at 1 p.m. EST

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest please call (347) 996-3389

For more information on our guest please visit www.karen-leavitt.com

Written By: Beatrice Maria Centeno



