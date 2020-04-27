Capital Numbers Receives FT High Growth Companies Asia-Pacific 2020 Award

Capital Numbers, has been recently awarded FT High Growth Companies Asia-Pacific 2020

Capital Numbers is named among the top 500 high-growth companies in the APAC region by The Financial Times.

KOLKATA, INDIA, April 27, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The leading web and mobile app solution provider, Capital Numbers, has been recently awarded FT High Growth Companies Asia-Pacific 2020 Based out of Kolkata (India), with offices in the USA, Australia, and Sweden, Capital Numbers has previously received awards from Dun and Bradstreet, Deloitte, Clutch, and The Economic Times. It is pleased to be distinguished once again as a high-growth company in the Asia-Pacific region in 2020. This recognition is a testament to Capital Numbers’ vision, values, and best practices to digitize and modernize businesses and work processes.The Financial Times, in association with Statista, evaluated the business capabilities of over 50 million registered companies from 12 countries in the APAC region. Accordingly, they came up with the top 500 companies that have shown remarkable growth in revenue between 2015 and 2018. Only the firms that have demonstrated sustainability, credibility, and substance, between this short time, have made it to this FT list.This list came at a time when the world is grappling with the effects of COVID-19. The extensive data in this list give a sense of the high-growth businesses that look promising and are likely to thrive, even against unprecedented crises. So, decision-makers who’re looking for future investments now know where to put their money to drive profits.The good news is that there were 140 companies from India on this prestigious list, which is more than any other country in the APAC region such as Singapore, Hong Kong, and Japan. These companies have the potential to serve as catalysts for innovation and grow in their respective markets. And Capital Numbers is proud to be one of them.Capital Numbers’ innovative thinking, analytical capabilities, and market influence have helped it earn this recognition. The company’s work approach has allowed its clients to envision and run efficient businesses. It has helped enterprises re-architect their legacy systems and renew their business models.The FT award represents Capital Numbers’ strong business at the core and its resilience to compete at global levels. This honor demonstrates the company’s depth of expertise, operational excellence, and commitment to client satisfaction. It is a big win for Capital Numbers . The company looks forward to achieving more such milestones and driving change in the tech space in the future as well.About FT 500 High Growth Asia-Pacific 2020The Financial Times, in collaboration with Statista, analyzed the business capabilities of over 50 million registered companies from twelve countries in the APAC region for this research. They selected, identified, and ranked only 500 best-performing companies that have shown significant revenue growth and impressive business results between 2015 and 2018.About Capital NumbersIncepted in 2012, Capital Numbers is an ISO 27001 certified organization that specializes in web and mobile application development and digital marketing solutions for global customers. With 400+ full-time experts, Capital Numbers has successfully delivered 1500 projects to over 100 businesses of various sizes. It is Dun & Bradstreet accredited and a Certified Google Partner that caters to an esteemed client base including firms like Reuters, Conde Nast, Grey Digital, Flipkart, University of Colorado, along with several other medium-sized businesses and agencies worldwide. To learn more, you can visit https://www.capitalnumbers.com/



