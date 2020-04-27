TELUS and Koodo Giving Two Months Free Wireless Service to Frontline Hospital Workers in Ontario

TELUS expands Mobility for Good program to support frontline healthcare workers at hospitals in areas hardest hit by COVID-19 across Canada

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ontario's frontline healthcare workers have shown tremendous courage and grit as they work round the clock in the fight against the COVID-19 public health crisis, selflessly carrying out essential roles taking care of our most vulnerable citizens. Today, as a thank you for their dedication to keeping others safe, TELUS announced it is crediting monthly rate plan charges for two months1 for frontline healthcare workers at select hospitals in areas across the province that have been significantly impacted by COVID-19. The credit will be available to eligible TELUS and Koodo customers to help them stay connected to the people and information that matter most.



“The incredible strength, resiliency and compassion our remarkable frontline healthcare workers have demonstrated during this public health crisis is nothing short of extraordinary,” said Darren Entwistle, TELUS’ President and CEO. “One of the heartbreaking impacts of this pandemic is that many doctors, nurses and healthcare workers are isolating themselves to avoid risking the health of their families and their community. We want these heroes to know that our TELUS team is extremely grateful for their selfless actions. During these challenging times, we believe that staying connected to their families and loved ones, virtually, can make a meaningful difference, as the human connection is truly the greatest connection of all.”

TELUS’ Medical Advisory Council, a group of national experts in pandemic leadership, public health, mental health, primary care, occupational health, infectious diseases, digital health, and health economics, identified Ontario hospitals with the largest COVID-19 case loads including:

University Health Network, Toronto

St. Michael’s Hospital, Toronto

Sinai Health Systems, Toronto

Trillium Health Partners, Peel

North York General Hospital, York

The Ottawa Hospital, Ottawa

TELUS is also expanding this program to hospitals in Quebec, and soon in BC and Alberta. This program is an extension of the TELUS Mobility for Good program . First launched in British Columbia in 2017, followed by Quebec, Ontario, New Brunswick, Manitoba and Alberta, TELUS Mobility for Good offers 20,000 youth transitioning out of foster care with a smartphone and TELUS mobile plan at $0 per month, including unlimited nationwide talk and text and up to 3GB of monthly data usage for two years. While TELUS provides the service to youth for free, the bills appear in the youth’s name to help them build positive credit and gain the skills required to manage their finances in the future, while maintaining a vital lifeline to the people, information, and opportunities that matter most.

TELUS’ Connecting for Good programs™ programs also include:

Internet for Good , offering high speed broadband internet to qualified low-income families for only $9.95 per month.

, offering high speed broadband internet to qualified low-income families for only $9.95 per month. Health for Good , enabling TELUS mobile health clinics to bring primary healthcare directly to people in need living on the streets in urban centres across Canada.

, enabling TELUS mobile health clinics to bring primary healthcare directly to people in need living on the streets in urban centres across Canada. Tech for Good , helping differently abled Canadians facing challenges using smartphones and tablets with customized technology solutions that help them live more independently

For the latest information about TELUS’ support during the crisis, visit telus.com/covid19 .

About TELUS

About TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a dynamic, world-leading communications and information technology company with $14.7 billion in annual revenue and 15.2 million customer connections spanning wireless, data, IP, voice, television, entertainment, video and security. We leverage our global-leading technology to enable remarkable human outcomes. Our longstanding commitment to putting our customers first fuels every aspect of our business, making us a distinct leader in customer service excellence and loyalty. TELUS Health is Canada's largest healthcare IT provider, and TELUS International delivers the most innovative business process solutions to some of the world’s most established brands.

Driven by our passionate social purpose to connect all Canadians for good, our deeply meaningful and enduring philosophy to give where we live has inspired our team members and retirees to contribute more than $700 million and 1.3 million days of service since 2000. This unprecedented generosity and unparalleled volunteerism have made TELUS the most giving company in the world.

For more information about TELUS, please visit telus.com, follow us @TELUSNews on Twitter and @Darren_Entwistle on Instagram.

For media inquiries, please contact:

TELUS Public Relations

Donna Ramirez

donna.ramirez@telus.com





_______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

1 Offer available on all eligible lines on an account, and applies to monthly recurring charges only. Taxes, TELUS Easy Payment fees and any overage charges not included. Service discount will be applied automatically and is valid for 2 months. Regular TELUS EPP discounted rate will apply thereafter if applicable.











EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.