Siyata Mobile Launches UR5 Rugged Smartphone Device for the Enterprise and First Responder Mobile Workforce

/EIN News/ -- MONTRÉAL, April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Siyata Mobile Inc. (TSX-V:SIM / OTCQX:SYATF/ FRA: WK3D) is pleased to announce the launch of the 4G/LTE UR5 rugged device for the first responder and enterprise mobile workforce. The UR5 is “Rugged and Ready” to handle the most vigorous work environments encountered by enterprise workers and first responders on the front line of defense.



The UR5 is an ultra lightweight, handheld rugged Android smartphone, with integrated Push-To-Talk (PTT) and the ability to easily switch PTT channels with its unique rotary channel selection knob to navigate various PTT groups. With a dedicated SOS button, first responders can immediately signal an emergency on a broad scale with a single touch of a button which meets “Alyssa’s Law” protocol.*

The UR5 comes with an IP68 Mil Spec rating for protection against liquid, dust, drops and other physical shock.

The device also boasts a unique connector which allows to physically connect a PTT headset to the device without the worry of the headset falling out when workers or first responders are on the move.

The UR5 can be integrated with third party Command & Control software which allows medical units (and other land forces) to speak to entire teams; displaying their real-time locations and their zones of operation; visually categorizing hospital beds according to severity; and uses artificial intelligence to automatically manage workloads, identifying teams that are inactive and allocating them to where they are needed most.

The current COVID-19 crisis is making hygiene essential to front line workers and to minimize risk of infection, the UR5 can be rigorously cleaned and disinfected with soap, water and other sterilizing liquids or solutions, time and time again.

When equipped with the UR5, vehicle drivers can stay connected, in real time to its various designated PTT groups, even while they are outside of the vehicle making this a highly complementary device to Siyata's in-vehicle portfolio and cellular booster systems.

Marc Seelenfreund, CEO of Siyata states, “We are very excited to be launching our next generation UR5 rugged device. It is a highly complementary product to our unique in-vehicle and cellular booster portfolio and gives our target market a complete offering for first responders and enterprise workers. The UR5 rugged device enhances our sales opportunities, without the need for additional sales staff, as we empower them with more critical communication devices to sell through our carrier and distribution partners to the end customers.”

UR5 Rugged Device Features:

IP68 rating for protection against liquid and dust

Mil spec- 810G rating for protection against drops and other physical shock

Android Operating System for access to thousands of apps

Dedicated physical SOS button for immediate emergency alerts

Integrated with leading PTT applications for instant communication to groups or individuals at the push of a large, physical PTT button

Unique rotary channel selection knob, to easily navigate PTT groups

Extra loud speaker and extended battery life

2.8” LCD touch display with glove mode operation

Front and Rear cameras to capture video and photographs during crisis

Supports hands free bluetooth for no-touch communication

*Alyssa’s Law would require K-12 Public Schools across the United States to have a panic alarm that is linked directly to local law enforcement. Alyssa’s Law is critical legislation addressing the issue of law enforcement response time when a life-threatening emergency occurs because time equals life. The law calls for the installation of silent panic alarms that are directly linked to law enforcement, so in case of any emergency they will get on the scene as quickly as possible, take down a threat and triage any victims.

About Siyata

Siyata Mobile Inc. is a B2B global vendor of next generation Push-To-Talk over Cellular (PTT) devices and cellular booster systems. Its portfolio of in-vehicle and rugged smartphones enable first responders and enterprise workers to instantly communicate, over a nationwide cellular network of choice, to improve communication, increase situational awareness and save lives.

Its portfolio of enterprise cellular booster systems enables first responders and enterprise workers to amplify its cellular signal in remote areas, inside structural buildings where signals are weak and within vehicles for maximum cellular signal strength possible.

Siyata’s customers include cellular operators, commercial vehicle technology distributors, and fleets of all sizes in Canada, the U.S., Europe, Australia, and the Middle East.

