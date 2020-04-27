CYTTA Corp Sells and Delivers First IGAN Matrix Unit to a California Police Department

Supplying an Affordable Solution to Solving the Communications Problems Commonly Faced by Public Safety Officers Across the Country

/EIN News/ -- Las Vegas , April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- -- Cytta Corp ( OTCPINK: CYCA) Cytta Corp has sold and delivered its first IGAN Matrix unit to a California Police Department to support the improvement of communications during emergency responses. The IGAN will allow the California Police Department to easily share information with everyone involved, saving lives in local communities.

In the US, there are over 2.7M first responders; including police, fire, and medical. They all face the same communication issues during emergencies. The IGAN (Incident Global Area Network) solves this problem by seamlessly connecting all communications into an affordable and deployable solution.

CEO of Cytta Corp Gary Campbell had this to say, “Getting police, fire, and other first responders on the same page used to be difficult. There are too many video and audio channels operating at the same time. With IGAN, we can connect all video and audio feeds, and deliver them seamlessly to multiple parties, allowing them to make better decisions during mission-critical operations. IGAN also allows real-time video and audio communications among all participating parties. We are currently doing product sales demonstrations online for any interested parties.”

Reliable communication systems are the number one thing first responders can use to keep their cities and people safe. IGAN can be utilized in any environment; quarantines, fires, hurricanes, earthquakes, wildfires, shootings, bombings, and in the search for missing people.

IGAN is for first responders across the U.S. who are looking for a simple, secure, and field-deployable system to stream all video and audio sources during mission-critical operations to multiple locations and parties. IGAN delivers real-time video and audio communication among all connected parties when it matters most.

Cytta Corp ( OTCPINK: CYCA ) brings technology from military to enterprise. Our proprietary SUPR Stream technology has been designed specifically for streaming and storing HD, 4K, and higher resolution video. Our IGAN (Incident Global Area Network) seamlessly streams all relevant video and audio during emergency situations, while allowing real time video and audio communication among all participating parties. This creates real-time interconnected situational awareness for police, firefighters, first responders, and their command centers.

Cytta Corp’s products work in size, weight, and power-constrained (SWaP) operating environments and evolved through use in the military, meeting the need to stream multiple HD, 4K and 4K+ video feeds with ultra-low latency, bandwidth, and power consumption and disseminate through a command center to multiple parties. Cytta is taking this streaming, storage, and transfer technology to enterprises that would like to stream and disseminate more high-quality videos with fewer resources. Cytta manufactures all their products in the USA and is in compliance with recent DOD ‘Blacklist Clause’ pronouncements. For more information, please visit www.Cytta.com.

