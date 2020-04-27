Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Schedules First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- EL SEGUNDO, Calif., April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (the “Partnership”) (NASDAQ: LMRK) announced today that it plans to report first quarter 2020 earnings results prior to the opening of U.S. financial markets on Thursday, May 7, 2020. Interested parties are invited to listen to a conference call hosted by management discussing the Partnership’s earnings results.



Webcast Information

Event: Q1 2020 Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Earnings Call

Date: Thursday, May 7, 2020

Time: 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/guwntogq

Conference Call Information

U.S. and Canada: 877-930-8063

International: 253-336-7764

Participant Passcode: 5896969

Replay Information

A webcast replay will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the conference call through May 7, 2021 at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/guwntogq .

An audio replay is also available through May 16, 2020.

Dial-in: 855-859-2056 or 404-537-3406

Participant Passcode: 5896969

About Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP

The Partnership owns and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets that the Partnership leases to companies in the wireless communication, outdoor advertising and renewable power generation industries.

CONTACT: Marcelo Choi Vice President, Investor Relations (213) 788-4528 ir@landmarkmlp.com



