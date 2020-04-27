There were 287 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,248 in the last 365 days.

Lakeland Financial Reports First Quarter 2020 Performance and Management of COVID-19

/EIN News/ -- WARSAW, Ind., April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lakeland Financial Corporation (Nasdaq Global Select/LKFN), parent company of Lake City Bank, today reported quarterly net income of $17.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020, a decrease of 20% versus $21.7 million for the first quarter of 2019. Diluted earnings per share also decreased 20% to $0.67 for the first quarter of 2020, versus $0.84 for the first quarter of 2019. On a linked quarter basis, net income decreased $4.9 million, or 22% from the fourth quarter of 2019, which resulted in net income of $22.2 million and $0.86 diluted earnings per share. Pretax pre-provision earnings were $27.5 million for the first quarter of 2020, an increase of 1% or $281,000 as compared to the first quarter of 2019. On a linked quarter basis, pretax pre-provision earnings were down 1% from $27.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.

David M. Findlay, President and Chief Executive Officer stated, “The Lake City Bank team has done an exceptional job managing through an intensely challenging period for our company, our clients and our communities. We entered 2020 with an optimistic outlook for the future and with strong momentum in all of our business units. Notwithstanding the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, we are proud of both our results for the first quarter and our team’s reaction to the crisis. In spite of the surreal business environment we are operating in today, we will emerge from this stronger and with an intense focus on the future.”

Findlay continued, “Our core operating performance was strong as we moved into March. Our net interest margin was improving versus the linked fourth quarter and we were experiencing healthy growth in core commercial and retail deposits as well as strong loan growth to kick off the year. As March evolved, the challenging environment created by the COVID-19 pandemic affected our borrowers and our regional economy. In addition, the resulting interest rate actions by the Federal Reserve Bank quickly influenced our net interest margin. As a result of the Federal Reserve Bank’s rate actions, we took very aggressive steps to manage net interest margin going forward.”

Financial Performance – First Quarter 2020

First Quarter 2020 versus First Quarter 2019 highlights:

  • Return on average assets of 1.40%, compared to 1.80%
  • Return on average equity of 11.51% compared to 16.59%
  • Organic loan growth of $147 million, or 4%
  • Core deposit growth of $165 million, or 4%
  • Noninterest bearing DDA growth of $126 million or 14%
  • Provision for loan losses of $6.6 million compared to $1.2 million, an increase of 450%
  • Net interest income increase of $645,000 or 2%
  • Pretax pre-provision earnings increase of $281,000, or 1%
  • Noninterest expense decrease of $384,000, or 2%
  • Average total equity increase of $74 million, or 14%

First Quarter 2020 versus Fourth Quarter 2019 highlights:

  • Return on average assets of 1.40%, compared to 1.77%
  • Return on average equity of 11.51% compared to 14.90%
  • Average organic loan growth of $58 million, or 1%
  • Core deposit growth of $152 million or 4%
  • Noninterest bearing DDA growth of $75 million or 8%
  • Net interest margin expansion from 3.30% to 3.35%
  • Provision for loan losses of $6.6 million compared to $250,000
  • Noninterest expense decrease of $33,000, or 0.15%
  • Nonperforming assets to total assets decline to 0.28% versus 0.38%
  • Tangible common equity1 ratio of 11.99% versus 12.02%

Return on average total equity for the first quarter of 2020 was 11.51%, compared to 16.59% in the first quarter of 2019 and 14.90% in the linked fourth quarter of 2019. Return on average assets for the first quarter of 2020 was 1.40%, compared to 1.80% in the first quarter of 2019 and 1.77% in the linked fourth quarter of 2019. The company’s total capital as a percent of risk-weighted assets was 14.23% at March 31, 2020, compared to 14.38% at March 31, 2019 and 14.36% at December 31, 2019. The company’s tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio1 was 11.99% at March 31, 2020, compared to 11.04% at March 31, 2019 and 12.02% at December 31, 2019. Average equity was impacted during 2020 by the $10.5 million increase in the fair value adjustment for available-for-sale investment securities, net of tax, and share repurchase activity.

Average total loans for the first quarter of 2020 were $4.06 billion, an increase of $141.2 million, or 4%, versus $3.92 billion for the first quarter 2019. On a linked quarter basis, average total loans grew $57.5 million, or 1%, from $4.00 billion for the fourth quarter of 2019. Total loans outstanding grew $146.7 million, or 4%, from $3.94 billion as of March 31, 2019 to $4.09 billion as of March 31, 2020.

Average total deposits were $4.20 billion for the first quarter of 2020, an increase of $113.8 million, or 3%, versus $4.09 billion for the first quarter of 2019. Total deposits grew $134.3 million, or 3%, from $4.15 billion as of March 31, 2019 to $4.28 billion as of March 31, 2020. In addition, total core deposits, which exclude brokered deposits, increased $164.8 million, or 4%, from $4.01 billion at March 31, 2019 to $4.17 billion at March 31, 2020 due to growth in commercial deposits of $191.8 million or 16% and growth in retail deposits of $51.7 million or 3% offset by decreases in public fund deposits of $78.7 million or 7%.

The company’s net interest margin decreased ten basis points to 3.35% for the first quarter of 2020 compared to 3.45% for the first quarter of 2019. The lower margin in the first quarter of 2020 was due to lower yields on loans and securities, partially offset by a lower cost of funds, driven by the Federal Reserve Bank having decreased the target Federal Funds Rate in the second half of 2019, as well as two Federal Reserve Bank emergency cuts to the Federal Funds Rate during March 2020. The two emergency cuts reduced the Federal Funds Rate by 150 basis points and brought the Federal Funds Rate back to the zero bound range of 0% to 0.25%. The full impact of the March emergency cuts on net interest margin will be realized in the second quarter of 2020. Linked quarter net interest margin increased by five basis points to 3.35% from 3.30% for the fourth quarter 2019, due to a decrease of 14 basis points in interest expense as a percentage of average earning assets, which more than offset the decrease in earning asset yields of nine basis points.

Findlay observed, “We are pleased to report organic loan and deposit growth as well as improved net interest margin trends on a linked quarter basis. Importantly, we continue to observe strong growth in average commercial checking account deposit balances, which increased by nearly $200 million or 30% growth over the last two years.”

Pursuant to the incurred loan loss methodology, the company recorded a provision for loan losses of $6.6 million in the first quarter of 2020, compared to $1.2 million in the first quarter of 2019, an increase of 450%. On a linked quarter basis, the provision increased from $250,000 in the fourth quarter of 2019. The higher provision in the first quarter of 2020 was driven by the potential negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the company’s customers.  The company’s loan loss reserve to total loans was 1.31% at March 31, 2020 versus 1.26% at March 31, 2019 and 1.25% at December 31, 2019.

Findlay commented, “We entered 2020 with a robust loan loss reserve and further strengthened it in the first quarter 2020 with our significant provision decision. Our disciplined management of the reserve has been proven to be appropriate over a very long period of time. With respect to the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on our borrowers, it is simply too early to measure the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on our borrowers. We have always worked with our borrowers during challenging times and are pleased that the recent joint regulatory guidance was supportive of our historical practice in this regard. As we have demonstrated through numerous economic cycles, our credit culture is a disciplined one, and we will continue having open communications with our borrowers. We believe that our loan loss provision for the quarter represents a continuation of our historically conservative approach.”

Net charge offs in the first quarter of 2020 were $3.6 million versus net charge offs of $91,000 in the first quarter of 2019 and net charge offs of $226,000 during the linked fourth quarter of 2019. The increase in net charge-offs in the first quarter of 2020 was primarily due to a $3.7 million charge-off resulting from a single commercial manufacturing borrower. The borrower was on nonaccrual status and had a loan loss reserve allocation of $4.2 million as of December 31, 2019. Annualized net charge offs to average loans were 0.36% for the first quarter of 2020 versus 0.01% for the first quarter of 2019, and 0.02% for the linked fourth quarter of 2019.

Nonperforming assets increased $7.3 million, or 105%, to $14.3 million as of March 31, 2020 versus $7.0 million as of March 31, 2019. On a linked quarter basis, nonperforming assets were $4.7 million, or 25% lower than the $19.0 million reported as of December 31, 2019. The ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets at March 31, 2020 increased to 0.28% from 0.14% at March 31, 2019 and decreased from 0.38% at December 31, 2019.

The company’s noninterest income decreased $748,000, or 6%, to $10.8 million for the first quarter of 2020, compared to $11.5 million for the first quarter of 2019. Noninterest income was positively impacted by a $364,000 increase or 164% growth in mortgage banking income, a $266,000 increase, or 68% growth, in swap fee income generated from commercial lending transactions and a $239,000 increase, or 15% growth, in wealth management fees over the prior year first quarter.  The credit valuation adjustments on interest rate swaps increased noninterest income by $735,000 in the first quarter 2020 compared to the first quarter of 2019. Offsetting these increases were decreases in service charges on deposit accounts driven by lower treasury management fees and decreases in bank owned life insurance income primarily due to a variable bank owned life insurance product that contains equity based investments.

Noninterest income decreased by $342,000 on a linked quarter basis from $11.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 to $10.8 million due primarily to declines in bank owned life insurance income, which declined by $936,000 to a loss of $292,000 during the first quarter 2020. This decline in revenue was partially offset by proceeds of life insurance benefits in other income and growth of $216,000, or 58% in mortgage banking income.

The company’s noninterest expense decreased $384,000, or 2%, to $22.1 million in the first quarter of 2020, compared to $22.5 million in the first quarter of 2019. Salaries and employee benefits decreased on a year over year basis primarily due to lower incentive-based compensation expense.  Offsetting the decreases were increases in data processing fees and supplies driven by the company’s continued investment in customer focused, technology-based solutions and ongoing cybersecurity and data management enhancements.

The company’s noninterest expense decreased by $33,000 on a linked quarter basis from $22.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Salary and employee benefits declined by $637,000, or 5%, during the first quarter 2020 due primarily to a decline in variable deferred compensation and lower incentive-based compensation expense.

The company’s efficiency ratio was 44.5% for the first quarter of 2020, compared to 45.2% for the first quarter of 2019 and 44.2% for the linked fourth quarter of 2019.

1 Non-GAAP financial measure – see “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures”

Capital Management – Common Dividend and Share Repurchase Plan

As announced on April 14, 2020, the board of directors approved a cash dividend for the first quarter of $0.30 per share, payable on May 5, 2020, to shareholders of record as of April 25, 2020. The first quarter dividend per share of $0.30 is unchanged from the dividend per share paid in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Findlay observed, “We have built a fortress balance sheet with a strong capital structure. Further, we are proud of our consistently strong operating performance and results. By any standard, Lakeland Financial is a well-capitalized company and we are pleased to continue our history of dividend payments for our shareholders.”

On March 10, 2020, the company announced the activation of its share repurchase plan, which was reauthorized by the board of directors on January 14, 2020. During the first quarter of 2020, the company repurchased 289,101 shares of its common stock for $10 million at a weighted average price per share of $34.63. Share repurchases under the repurchase plan were temporarily suspended with $20 million of authorization remaining available under the plan.

COVID-19 Crisis Management

As an Essential Service Provider, Lake City Bank has continued to provide uninterrupted service to its clients throughout the COVID-19 crisis. On March 2, 2020 the company’s Management Committee initiated plans in response to the emerging risk related to the pandemic.

From the beginning, our management of the crisis has focused on protecting the health and well-being of our employees and clients while continuing to provide our clients with full access to banking services. As the operational risk related to the COVID-19 crisis evolved, the company took proactive measures to manage operational risk, including the following:

  • Activated the Incident Response Team (IRT) pursuant to the company’s Business Continuity/Disaster Recovery Plans on March 16, 2020.
  • Initiated a proactive communication plan with our primary regulators.
  • Initiated a proactive outreach to critical vendors and partners to ensure operational continuity.
  • Initiated actions to ensure that technology capacity was sufficient to maintain operational continuity.

In addition, the company has taken the following actions to provide for uninterrupted service to clients:

  • Activated three primary disaster recovery sites and one secondary disaster recovery site.
  • Activated limited lobby access in each of the company’s 50 offices on Saturday, March 21, 2020.
  • Distributed staff between the company’s facilities and disaster recovery sites, and initiated work-from-home arrangements.

Findlay commented, “Until you have a reason to broadly implement your disaster recovery plan, you can never be sure that it will work smoothly and efficiently. Our preparedness and execution was outstanding. With 35% of our team working from home, and many others working from disaster recovery and alternative sites, we’ve moved through this crisis with minimal disruption.”

In order to ensure open and transparent communication with clients, the company has expanded its communication strategy through email, social media, website updates and alerts and online and mobile banking alerts.

Transactions in the company’s 50 offices are down approximately 30% since the start of the crisis. The company has experienced nominal increase in its customers’ already strong adoption and activation rates of digital solutions offered through its mobile and online banking platforms. The company has also experienced meaningful increases in certain digital applications from February 2020 to March 2020. Retail banking internet bill pay activities are up 11%, remote mobile deposit activities are up 19% and Zelle transactions are up 19% during this period.

Active Management of Credit Risk

On March 2, 2020, leadership in Commercial Banking and Credit Administration initiated a review of industries that the company believed were most likely to be impacted by emerging COVID-19 events. The initial review identified approximately 19% of the total loan portfolio and included the following industries with their respective percentage of the loan portfolio: recreational vehicle - 4%, nursing home and assisted living - 4%, hotel and accommodations - 2%, self-storage units - 2%, automotive, boating, trailer and truck - 2%, transportation and trucking contractors - 1%, C&I building construction - 1%, restaurants - 2% and entertainment and recreation - 1%. The company has no direct exposure to oil and gas and limited exposure to retail shopping centers. As the COVID-19 crisis impact evolved, the company has taken the following actions to manage emerging credit risk:

  • Expanded the universe of industries and clients under review to significantly broaden the scope.
  • Accelerated planning related to the company’s upcoming semi-annual Loan Portfolio Meetings.
  • Actively worked with borrowers on COVID-19 related loan deferral requests, as detailed below.

The company’s commercial loan portfolio is highly diversified and no industry sector represents more than 8% of the bank’s loan portfolio as of March 31, 2020. Agri-business and agricultural loans represented the highest specific industry concentration at 8% of total loans. Commercial Banking and Credit Administration teams continue to actively work with customers to understand their business challenges and credit needs during this time. 

COVID -19 Related Loan Deferrals

The company’s active management of credit risk has historically provided for appropriate and fair deferral of payments for troubled borrowers. While the March 22, 2020 Joint Interagency Regulatory Guidance provides for a potential relaxation of regulatory definitions, it has not had a material impact on the company’s decisions related to individual borrower circumstances.

As of March 31, 2020, total deferrals attributed to COVID-19 were $99.8 million, representing 77 borrowers or 2% of the total loan portfolio. Of that total, 50 were commercial loan borrowers representing $99.3 million in loans, or 3% of total commercial loans. 27 were retail loan borrowers representing $528,000, or 0.1% of total retail loans. 95% of the total loan deferrals were three-month deferrals of principal only.

As of April 22, 2020, total COVID-19 related deferrals had increased to $467.1million, representing 404 borrowers or 11% of the total loan portfolio. Of that total, 267 were commercial loan borrowers representing $459.8 million in loans, or 13% of total commercial loans. 137 were retail loan borrowers representing $7.3 million, or 2% of total retail loans. 85% of these loan deferrals were for three-month deferrals of principal only.

The company’s retail loan portfolio is comprised of 1-4 family mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit and other direct and indirect installment loans. A third party vendor manages the company’s retail and commercial credit card program and the company does not have any balance sheet exposure with respect to this program except for nominal recourse on limited commercial card accounts.

The company expects that COVID-19 loan deferrals will increase at least through the second quarter of 2020.

Liquidity Preparedness

Throughout the COVID-19 crisis, the company has been monitoring liquidity preparedness. Critical to this effort has been the monitoring of commercial and retail borrowers line of credit utilization. Our commercial and retail line of credit utilization at March 31, 2020 was 48% versus 46% at December 31, 2019. As of April 22, 2020, this line utilization had declined to 44%. We do not believe that we have experienced any unusual usage activity under these available credit facilities because of the COVID-19 crisis.

The company has a long-standing liquidity plan in place that ensures that appropriate liquidity resources to fund the balance sheet. Nonetheless, given the uncertainties related to the effects of the COVID-19 crisis on liquidity, the company has taken the following additional actions:

  • Increased committed availability under the Federal Home Loan Bank of Indianapolis credit facility.
  • Increased committed availability under the Federal Reserve Bank Discount Window.
  • Completed actions required to activate participation in the Federal Reserve Bank PPP Lending Facility.
  • Confirmed availability of Federal Fund lines with correspondent bank partners.

Deferment of Current Expected Credit Loss Standard Implementation

As permitted by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (the CARES Act), the company elected to defer its application of FASB’s new rule covering the Current Expected Credit Loss (“CECL”) standard. During 2019, the company implemented the CECL methodology and ran it concurrently with the historical incurred method. Based upon the company’s informed experience with both methodologies, the company elected to retain the incurred method for the time being for the following reasons:

  • Management has more experience with the incurred method and believes that the incurred method is currently the more accurate methodology to ensure that the loan loss reserve is appropriately conservative pursuant to the company’s historical approach.
  • Management believes that the incurred methodology provides the company the ability to leverage both objective data analysis and subjective analysis based upon management’s familiarity with its borrowers and the economic environment in its markets.
  • Management believes that the incurred method provides for more informed loan-by-loan evaluation of non–impaired Watch List loans.
  • Management believes that the incurred methodology will provide investors in the company with a more accurate ability to understand the appropriateness of the loan loss reserve compared to prior periods, particularly in a time of severe uncertainty such as the COVID-19 crisis.

The company will continue to monitor developments related to CECL adoption and will manage the process accordingly.

The Paycheck Protection Program

The Small Business Administration (SBA) and the United States Treasury Department formally announced the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) on March 31, 2020 as part of the CARES Act. The SBA began accepting applications under the program on Friday, April 3, 2020, and Lake City Bank filed its first application on behalf of a client that morning.

When the SBA first closed the window on the program on April 16, 2020, Lake City Bank had received approval on 1,677 client loans totaling $530 million under the Paycheck Protection Program. The bank completed funding of these commitments under the program on April 24, 2020. The company received approval on more than 99% of its completed client applications prior to the SBA closing the window on applications and had a pipeline of less than 50 clients in process. 55% of the loans made by the company under the PPP were for loans less than $100,000 and 87% of the loans made by the company, were for loans less than $500,000. The company intends to continue accepting and processing applications under the PPP for as long as any capacity remains available.

Lakeland Financial Corporation is a $5.0 billion bank holding company headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana. Lake City Bank, its single bank subsidiary, is the sixth largest bank headquartered in the state and the largest bank 100% invested in Indiana. Lake City Bank operates 50 offices in Northern and Central Indiana, delivering technology-driven and client-centric financial services solutions to individuals and businesses.

Information regarding Lakeland Financial Corporation may be accessed on the home page of its subsidiary, Lake City Bank, at lakecitybank.com. The company’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under “LKFN.” In addition to the results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, this earnings release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. The company believes that providing non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with information useful to understanding the company’s financial performance. Additionally, these non-GAAP measures are used by management for planning and forecasting purposes, including measures based on “tangible common equity” which is “total equity” excluding intangible assets, net of deferred tax, and “tangible assets” which is “total assets” excluding intangible assets, net of deferred tax. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP equivalents is included in the attached financial tables where the non-GAAP measures are presented. 

This document contains, and future oral and written statements of the company and its management may contain, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business of the company. Forward-looking statements, which may be based upon beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the company’s management and on information currently available to management, are generally identifiable by the use of words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “continue,” “plan,” “intend,” “estimate,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should” or other similar expressions. The company’s ability to predict results or the actual effect of future plans or strategies is inherently uncertain and, accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements made by the company. Additionally, all statements in this document, including forward-looking statements, speak only as of the date they are made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update any statement in light of new information or future events. Numerous factors could cause the company’s actual results to differ from those reflected in forward-looking statements, including the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, including its effects on our customers, local economic conditions, our operations and vendors, and the responses of federal, state and local governmental authorities, as well as those identified in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K.

             
             
LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORPORATION
FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
  Three Months Ended  
(Unaudited – Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Mar. 31,   Dec. 31,   Mar. 31,  
END OF PERIOD BALANCES  2020    2019    2019  
  Assets $ 5,030,078   $ 4,946,745   $ 4,891,885  
  Deposits   4,281,703     4,133,819     4,147,437  
  Brokered Deposits   109,575     113,527     140,078  
  Core Deposits (3)   4,172,128     4,020,292     4,007,359  
  Loans   4,085,738     4,065,828     3,939,010  
  Allowance for Loan Losses   53,609     50,652     49,562  
  Total Equity   606,572     598,100     543,267  
  Goodwill net of deferred tax assets   3,789     3,789     3,779  
  Tangible Common Equity (1)   602,783     594,311     539,488  
AVERAGE BALANCES            
  Total Assets $ 4,967,138   $ 4,981,989   $ 4,881,572  
  Earning Assets   4,737,731     4,748,361     4,550,950  
  Investments - available-for-sale   618,876     610,947     587,026  
  Loans   4,059,174     4,001,640     3,918,024  
  Total Deposits   4,204,094     4,308,623     4,090,330  
  Interest Bearing Deposits   3,212,443     3,302,593     3,205,204  
  Interest Bearing Liabilities   3,325,014     3,336,343     3,426,250  
  Total Equity   604,273     591,193     529,989  
INCOME STATEMENT DATA            
  Net Interest Income $ 38,854   $ 38,882   $ 38,209  
  Net Interest Income-Fully Tax Equivalent   39,443     39,459     38,708  
  Provision for Loan Losses   6,600     250     1,200  
  Noninterest Income   10,777     11,119     11,525  
  Noninterest Expense   22,089     22,122     22,473  
  Net Income   17,299     22,198     21,682  
  Pretax Pre-Provision Earnings (1)   27,542     27,879     27,261  
PER SHARE DATA            
  Basic Net Income Per Common Share $ 0.68   $ 0.86   $ 0.85  
  Diluted Net Income Per Common Share   0.67     0.86     0.84  
  Cash Dividends Declared Per Common Share   0.30     0.30     0.26  
  Dividend Payout   44.78 %   34.88 %   30.95 %
  Book Value Per Common Share (equity per share issued)   23.87     23.34     21.21  
  Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (1)   23.72     23.19     21.06  
  Market Value – High   49.85     50.00     48.99  
  Market Value – Low   30.49     42.00     39.78  
  Basic Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding   25,622,988     25,623,016     25,491,750  
  Diluted Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding   25,735,826     25,818,433     25,665,510  
KEY RATIOS            
  Return on Average Assets   1.40 %   1.77 %   1.80 %
  Return on Average Total Equity   11.51     14.90     16.59  
  Average Equity to Average Assets   12.17     11.87     10.86  
  Net Interest Margin   3.35     3.30     3.45  
  Efficiency (Noninterest Expense / Net Interest Income plus Noninterest Income)   44.51     44.24     45.19  
  Tier 1 Leverage (2)   11.67     11.67     11.59  
  Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital (2)   13.02     13.21     13.22  
  Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) (2)   13.02     13.21     12.52  
  Total Capital (2)   14.23     14.36     14.38  
  Tangible Capital (1) (2)   11.99     12.02     11.04  
ASSET QUALITY            
  Loans Past Due 30 - 89 Days $ 1,942   $ 1,471   $ 9,694  
  Loans Past Due 90 Days or More   71     45     481  
  Non-accrual Loans   13,883     18,675     6,093  
  Nonperforming Loans (includes nonperforming TDRs)   13,954     18,720     6,574  
  Other Real Estate Owned   351     316     316  
  Other Nonperforming Assets   11     0     83  
  Total Nonperforming Assets   14,316     19,036     6,973  
  Performing Troubled Debt Restructurings   5,852     5,909     6,196  
  Nonperforming Troubled Debt Restructurings (included in nonperforming loans)   2,311     3,188     3,812  
  Total Troubled Debt Restructurings   8,163     9,097     10,008  
  Impaired Loans   22,932     27,763     24,501  
  Non-Impaired Watch List Loans   160,893     152,421     179,636  
  Total Impaired and Watch List Loans   183,825     180,184     204,137  
  Gross Charge Offs   3,850     321     284  
  Recoveries   206     95     193  
  Net Charge Offs/(Recoveries)   3,644     226     91  
  Net Charge Offs/(Recoveries) to Average Loans   0.36 %   0.02 %   0.01 %
  Loan Loss Reserve to Loans   1.31 %   1.25 %   1.26 %
  Loan Loss Reserve to Nonperforming Loans   384.20 %   270.58 %   753.91 %
  Loan Loss Reserve to Nonperforming Loans and Performing TDRs   270.68 %   205.66 %   388.11 %
  Nonperforming Loans to Loans   0.34 %   0.46 %   0.17 %
  Nonperforming Assets to Assets   0.28 %   0.38 %   0.14 %
  Total Impaired and Watch List Loans to Total Loans   4.50 %   4.43 %   5.18 %
OTHER DATA            
  Full Time Equivalent Employees   575     568     556  
  Offices   50     50     50  
             
  (1) Non-GAAP financial measure - see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures"   
  (2) Capital ratios for March 31, 2020 are preliminary until the Call Report is filed.   
  (3) Core deposits equals deposits less brokered deposits   

 

       
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share data)
  March 31,   December 31,
    2020       2019  
  (Unaudited)    
ASSETS      
Cash and due from banks $ 52,988     $ 68,605  
Short-term investments   79,593       30,776  
  Total cash and cash equivalents   132,581       99,381  
       
Securities available-for-sale (carried at fair value)   624,325       608,233  
Real estate mortgage loans held-for-sale   7,982       4,527  
       
Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $53,609 and $50,652   4,032,129       4,015,176  
       
Land, premises and equipment, net   60,945       60,365  
Bank owned life insurance   83,037       83,848  
Federal Reserve and Federal Home Loan Bank stock   13,772       13,772  
Accrued interest receivable   15,433       15,391  
Goodwill   4,970       4,970  
Other assets   54,904       41,082  
  Total assets $ 5,030,078     $ 4,946,745  
       
       
LIABILITIES      
Noninterest bearing deposits $ 1,057,994     $ 983,307  
Interest bearing deposits   3,223,709       3,150,512  
  Total deposits   4,281,703       4,133,819  
       
Borrowings      
  Federal Home Loan Bank advances   75,000       170,000  
  Miscellaneous borrowings   10,500       0  
  Total borrowings   85,500       170,000  
       
Accrued interest payable   10,082       11,604  
Other liabilities   46,221       33,222  
  Total liabilities   4,423,506       4,348,645  
       
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY      
Common stock: 90,000,000 shares authorized, no par value      
 25,701,115 shares issued and 25,234,572 outstanding as of March 31, 2020      
 25,623,016 shares issued and 25,444,275 outstanding as of December 31, 2019   113,337       114,858  
Retained earnings   484,857       475,247  
Accumulated other comprehensive income   22,550       12,059  
Treasury stock at cost (466,543 shares as of March 31, 2020, 178,741 shares as of December 31, 2019)   (14,261 )     (4,153 )
  Total stockholders' equity   606,483       598,011  
  Noncontrolling interest   89       89  
  Total equity   606,572       598,100  
  Total liabilities and equity $ 5,030,078     $ 4,946,745  
       

 

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited - in thousands, except share and per share data)
  Three Months Ended  
  March 31,  
    2020       2019  
NET INTEREST INCOME        
Interest and fees on loans        
  Taxable $ 46,054     $ 48,866  
  Tax exempt   222       251  
Interest and dividends on securities        
  Taxable   1,973       2,497  
  Tax exempt   2,006       1,642  
Other interest income   184       238  
  Total interest income   50,439       53,494  
         
Interest on deposits   11,199       13,883  
Interest on borrowings        
  Short-term   362       950  
  Long-term   24       452  
  Total interest expense   11,585       15,285  
         
NET INTEREST INCOME   38,854       38,209  
         
Provision for loan losses   6,600       1,200  
         
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR        
  LOAN LOSSES   32,254       37,009  
         
NONINTEREST INCOME        
Wealth advisory fees   1,859       1,620  
Investment brokerage fees   417       386  
Service charges on deposit accounts   2,772       4,287  
Loan and service fees   2,408       2,404  
Merchant card fee income   669       622  
Bank owned life insurance income (loss)   (292 )     444  
Mortgage banking income   586       222  
Net securities gains   0       23  
Other income   2,358       1,517  
  Total noninterest income   10,777       11,525  
         
NONINTEREST EXPENSE        
Salaries and employee benefits   11,566       12,207  
Net occupancy expense   1,387       1,366  
Equipment costs   1,417       1,349  
Data processing fees and supplies   2,882       2,425  
Corporate and business development   1,111       1,206  
FDIC insurance and other regulatory fees   267       406  
Professional fees   1,147       937  
Other expense   2,312       2,577  
  Total noninterest expense   22,089       22,473  
         
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE   20,942       26,061  
Income tax expense   3,643       4,379  
NET INCOME $ 17,299     $ 21,682  
         
BASIC WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES   25,622,988       25,491,750  
BASIC EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.68     $ 0.85  
DILUTED WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES   25,735,826       25,665,510  
DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.67     $ 0.84  
         

 

LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORPORATION
LOAN DETAIL
FIRST QUARTER 2020
(unaudited, in thousands)
                   
  March 31, December 31, March 30,
   2020  2019  2019
Commercial and industrial loans:                  
  Working capital lines of credit loans $ 730,767   17.9 % $ 709,849   17.5 % $ 726,895   18.4 %
  Non-working capital loans   697,952   17.1     717,019   17.6     700,447   17.8  
  Total commercial and industrial loans   1,428,719   35.0     1,426,868   35.1     1,427,342   36.2  
                   
Commercial real estate and multi-family residential loans:                  
  Construction and land development loans   334,524   8.2     287,641   7.1     293,818   7.5  
  Owner occupied loans   572,057   14.0     573,665   14.1     557,296   14.1  
  Nonowner occupied loans   584,418   14.3     571,364   14.0     537,569   13.7  
  Multifamily loans   269,479   6.6     240,652   5.9     240,939   6.1  
  Total commercial real estate and multi-family residential loans   1,760,478   43.1     1,673,322   41.1     1,629,622   41.4  
                   
Agri-business and agricultural loans:                  
  Loans secured by farmland   145,542   3.5     174,380   4.3     139,645   3.6  
  Loans for agricultural production   183,855   4.5     205,151   5.0     162,662   4.1  
  Total agri-business and agricultural loans   329,397   8.0     379,531   9.3     302,307   7.7  
                   
Other commercial loans   104,286   2.5     112,302   2.8     112,021   2.8  
  Total commercial loans   3,622,880   88.6     3,592,023   88.3     3,471,292   88.1  
                   
Consumer 1-4 family mortgage loans:                  
  Closed end first mortgage loans   173,431   4.3     177,227   4.4     188,777   4.8  
  Open end and junior lien loans   181,541   4.4     186,552   4.6     182,791   4.7  
  Residential construction and land development loans   12,146   0.3     12,966   0.3     13,142   0.3  
  Total consumer 1-4 family mortgage loans   367,118   9.0     376,745   9.3     384,710   9.8  
                   
Other consumer loans   97,096   2.4     98,617   2.4     84,650   2.1  
  Total consumer loans   464,214   11.4     475,362   11.7     469,360   11.9  
  Subtotal   4,087,094   100.0 %   4,067,385   100.0 %   3,940,652   100.0 %
Less: Allowance for loan losses   (53,609 )       (50,652 )       (49,562 )    
  Net deferred loan fees   (1,356 )       (1,557 )       (1,642 )    
Loans, net $ 4,032,129       $ 4,015,176       $ 3,889,448      
                   
                   
                   
LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORPORATION    
DEPOSITS AND BORROWINGS    
FIRST QUARTER 2020    
(unaudited, in thousands)    
                   
  March 31,     December 31,     March 31,    
    2020         2019         2019      
Noninterest bearing demand deposits $ 1,057,994       $ 983,307       $ 931,832      
Savings and transaction accounts:                  
  Savings deposits   240,150         234,508         246,936      
  Interest bearing demand deposits   1,710,147         1,723,937         1,562,089      
Time deposits:                  
  Deposits of $100,000 or more   993,189         910,134         1,131,326      
  Other time deposits   280,223         281,933         275,254      
Total deposits $ 4,281,703       $ 4,133,819       $ 4,147,437      
FHLB advances and other borrowings   85,500         170,000         152,928      
Total funding sources $ 4,367,203       $ 4,303,819       $ 4,300,365      
                   


LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORPORATION
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST ANALYSIS
(UNAUDITED)

  Three Months Ended     Three Months Ended     Three Months Ended  
  March 31, 2020     December 31, 2019     March 31, 2019  
  Average   Interest   Yield (1)/     Average   Interest   Yield (1)/     Average   Interest   Yield (1)/  
(fully tax equivalent basis, dollars in thousands) Balance   Income   Rate     Balance   Income   Rate     Balance   Income   Rate  
Earning Assets                                        
  Loans:                                        
  Taxable (2)(3) $ 4,036,147     $ 46,054   4.59 %   $ 3,977,782     $ 47,639   4.75 %   $ 3,893,035     $ 48,866   5.09 %
  Tax exempt (1)   23,027       277   4.84       23,858       288   4.79       24,989       314   5.10  
  Investments: (1)                                        
  Available-for-sale   618,876       4,513   2.93       610,947       4,429   2.88       587,026       4,575   3.16  
  Short-term investments   9,965       35   1.41       54,439       339   2.47       4,696       26   2.25  
  Interest bearing deposits   49,716       149   1.21       81,335       194   0.95       41,204       212   2.09  
Total earning assets $ 4,737,731     $ 51,028   4.33 %   $ 4,748,361     $ 52,889   4.42 %   $ 4,550,950     $ 53,993   4.81 %
Less: Allowance for loan losses   (55,782 )               (50,753 )               (48,768 )          
Nonearning Assets                                        
  Cash and due from banks   63,260                 65,294                 164,820            
  Premises and equipment   60,661                 59,850                 59,189            
  Other nonearning assets   161,268                 159,237                 155,381            
Total assets $ 4,967,138               $ 4,981,989               $ 4,881,572            
                                         
Interest Bearing Liabilities                                        
  Savings deposits $ 235,058     $ 51   0.09 %   $ 237,241     $ 55   0.09 %   $ 247,309     $ 71   0.12 %
  Interest bearing checking accounts   1,719,038       4,734   1.11       1,764,854       5,765   1.30       1,496,893       5,954   1.61  
  Time deposits:                                        
  In denominations under $100,000   280,233       1,370   1.97       282,683       1,422   2.00       276,006       1,232   1.81  
  In denominations over $100,000   978,114       5,044   2.07       1,017,815       5,775   2.25       1,184,996       6,626   2.27  
  Miscellaneous short-term borrowings   88,670       362   1.64       3,495       16   1.82       190,118       950   2.03  
  Long-term borrowings and                                        
  subordinated debentures   23,901       24   0.40       30,255       397   5.21       30,928       452   5.93  
Total interest bearing liabilities $ 3,325,014     $ 11,585   1.40 %   $ 3,336,343     $ 13,430   1.60 %   $ 3,426,250     $ 15,285   1.81 %
Noninterest Bearing Liabilities                                        
  Demand deposits   991,651                 1,006,030                 885,126            
  Other liabilities   46,200                 48,423                 40,207            
Stockholders' Equity   604,273                 591,193                 529,989            
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,967,138               $ 4,981,989               $ 4,881,572            
                                         
Interest Margin Recap                                        
Interest income/average earning assets       51,028   4.33           52,889   4.42           53,993   4.81  
Interest expense/average earning assets       11,585   0.98           13,430   1.12           15,285   1.36  
Net interest income and margin     $ 39,443   3.35 %       $ 39,459   3.30 %       $ 38,708   3.45 %
                                         


(1 Tax exempt income was converted to a fully taxable equivalent basis at a 21 percent tax rate. The tax equivalent rate for tax exempt loans and tax exempt securities acquired after January 1, 1983 included the Tax Equity and Fiscal Responsibility Act of 1982 (“TEFRA”) adjustment applicable to nondeductible interest expenses.  Taxable equivalent basis adjustments were $589,000, $577,000 and $499,000 in the three-month periods ended March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2019, respectively.
(2 Loan fees, which are immaterial in relation to total taxable loan interest income for 2020 and 2019, are included as taxable loan interest income.
(3 Nonaccrual loans are included in the average balance of taxable loans.
     

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Tangible common equity, tangible assets, tangible book value per share, tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio and pre-provision net revenue are non-GAAP financial measures calculated using GAAP amounts. Tangible common equity is calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and other intangible assets from the calculation of equity, net of deferred tax. Tangible assets are calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and other intangible assets from the calculation of total assets, net of deferred tax. Tangible book value per share is calculated by dividing tangible common equity by the number of shares outstanding less true treasury stock. Pre-provision net revenue is calculated by adding net interest income to noninterest income and subtracting noninterest expense.  Because not all companies use the same calculation of tangible common equity and tangible assets, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures calculated by other companies. However, management considers these measures of the company’s value including only earning assets as meaningful to an understanding of the company’s financial information.


A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures is provided below (dollars in thousands, except per share data).

   
  Three Months Ended
  Mar. 31,   Dec. 31,   Mar. 31,
    2020       2019       2019  
  Total Equity $   606,572     $   598,100     $   543,267  
  Less: Goodwill     (4,970 )       (4,970 )       (4,970 )
  Plus: Deferred tax assets related to goodwill     1,181         1,181         1,191  
  Tangible Common Equity     602,783         594,311         539,488  
           
  Assets $   5,030,078     $   4,946,745     $   4,891,885  
  Less: Goodwill     (4,970 )       (4,970 )       (4,970 )
  Plus: Deferred tax assets related to goodwill     1,181         1,181         1,191  
  Tangible Assets     5,026,289         4,942,956         4,888,106  
           
  Ending common tangible shares     25,412,014         25,623,016         25,614,665  
           
  Tangible Book Value Per Common Share $   23.72     $   23.19     $   21.06  
           
  Tangible Common Equity/Tangible Assets   11.99 %     12.02 %     11.04 %
           
           
           
  Net Interest Income $   38,854     $   38,882     $   38,209  
  Noninterest income     10,777         11,119         11,525  
  Noninterest expense     (22,089 )       (22,122 )       (22,473 )
           
  Pretax Pre-Provision Earnings $   27,542     $   27,879     $   27,261  
           

Contact
Lisa M. O’Neill
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
(574) 267-9125
lisa.oneill@lakecitybank.com  

