Ooma Receives 2020 TMC Labs INTERNET TELEPHONY Innovation Award for Ooma Connect

/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ooma, Inc ., a smart communications platform for businesses and consumers, today announced that TMC , a global, integrated media company, has named Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet tailored for small and mid-sized businesses, as a 2020 TMC Labs INTERNET TELEPHONY Innovation Award winner presented by INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine .

The TMC Labs INTERNET TELEPHONY Innovation Award honors products that display innovation, unique features, and significant contributions toward improving communications technology. The awards are bestowed to those companies demonstrating ground-breaking contributions to the industry.

Millions of business locations in the United States are bypassed by high-speed internet and instead must rely on DSL or satellite connections that can be slow, unreliable and expensive. And an even larger number of businesses don’t have internet backup, leaving them vulnerable to significant financial loss during internet outages.

Ooma Connect ( www.ooma.com/business/internet-and-phone/ ), is a “double play” solution that delivers both internet connectivity and Ooma Office phone service ( https://www.ooma.com/small-business-phone-systems/ ) for as little as $50 a month. The solution consists of the Ooma Connect Base Station and the Ooma LTE 460 Adapter, which provides wireless internet through a nationwide LTE-Advanced network.

Available now in the United States, Ooma Connect is priced at $599.99 or $30 a month as a rental.

“The TMC Labs INTERNET TELEPHONY Innovation Award recognizes the best and the most unique products and services that this industry has to offer. Ooma has proven their commitment to quality and the further development of the IP communications industry through its Ooma Connect fixed wireless internet solution,” stated Rich Tehrani , CEO, TMC. “Congratulations to the entire team at Ooma for earning this great honor. I look forward to seeing more innovative solutions from them as they continue to contribute to the future of IP communications.”

“Ooma Connect is a game-changer for small businesses, delivering a novel alternative to slow, costly and unreliable internet,” said Jim Gustke, vice president of marketing at Ooma. “We are honored by TMC’s recognition of Ooma Connect as an innovation that can help businesses be more agile while saving them money.”

The 2020 TMC Labs Innovation Award winners are highlighted on TMCnet and INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine’s online news portal.

About Ooma, Inc.

Ooma (NYSE: OOMA) creates powerful connected experiences for businesses and consumers, delivered from its smart cloud-based SaaS platform. For businesses of all sizes, Ooma provides advanced voice, internet and collaboration features that are flexible and scalable. For consumers, Ooma’s residential phone service provides PureVoice HD audio quality, advanced functionality and integration with mobile devices. Ooma’s innovative smart security solution delivers a range of wireless security sensors that make it easy for anyone to protect their home. Learn more at www.ooma.com or www.ooma.ca in Canada.

About INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine

INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine has been the IP Communications Authority since 1998. Beginning with the first issue in February of 1998, INTERNET TELEPHONY has been providing unbiased views of the complicated converged communications space. INTERNET TELEPHONY offers rich content from solutions-focused editorial content to reviews on products and services from TMC Labs. INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine reaches more than 225,000 readers. For more information, please visit www.itmag.com .

About TMC

Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC’s content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a 360-degree marketing solution, TMC offers comprehensive event and road show management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information, please visit www.tmcnet.com .

