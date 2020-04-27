NYSE: SIX Investor Notice: Lawsuit against Six Flags Entertainment Corporation announced by Shareholders Foundation

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in NYSE: SIX shares.



On February 12, 2020, a lawsuit was filed against Six Flags Entertainment Corporation over alleged Securities Laws Violations. The plaintiff alleges that as development of Six Flags-branded parks in China began to face delays, Defendants misled investors by downplaying the problems as "short-term" and "not material in the context of the long-term opportunity”, that the Defendants also assured investors that Riverside was "work[ing] through" the macroeconomic issues in China and that Riverside was in "great shape" financially, that in truth, Riverside was in severe financial distress and did not have the resources to timely complete its projects with Six Flags, and that as a result of Defendants' misrepresentations, shares of Six Flags' common stock traded at artificially inflated prices between April 25, 2018 and January 9, 2020.



