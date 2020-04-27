Top-Level industry professionals to speak at Pain Therapeutics Conference in 2 weeks

P-318 Pain 2020 Remote

SMi Reports: Key high profile industry experts to speak at 20th Annual Pain Therapeutics Conference on 11th and 12 May – Virtual Conference – Online Access Only

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 27, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The highly anticipated 20th Annual Pain Therapeutics Conference will reconvene on 11th and 12th May 2020 via virtual conference, online access only due to the recent COVID-19 outbreak and concerns of public gatherings.The two-day event will feature a variety of key top-level industry professionals from the pain and analgesic pharmaceutical industry to meet and discuss all areas of pain therapeutics , such as pain treatment highlighting clinical success to date as well as evaluating the potential of drug candidates in the pipelines of the top pharmaceutical organisations.For those interested in attending, registration is available at www.pain-therapeutics.co.uk/PR5 Pain Therapeutics will highlight key themes led by top pharmaceutical companies include:Theme: Pain Research EssentialsRichard Malamut, Chief Medical Officer and SVP R&D, Collegium Pharma on ‘Rethink pain research by exploring novel biomarkers, sex differences in nociception, pain clinical trial design and novel targets’ covering:• Evaluating the role of biomarkers in pain research• Identifying biomarkers – where are we now?• Establishing biomarkers in patient populations• Highlighting the importance of biomarker discovery and its contribution to early stage studies on painTheme: Analgesic Drug DevelopmentZahid Ali, Head Clinical Pharmacology and Translational Medicine, Mundipharma Research Limited on B’ridging the translational gap in analgesic drug development’ covering:• What have we learnt from over 20 years of concerted analgesic drug development?• The integration of clinical, non-clinical and disease area knowledge for more effective decision making• The impact of new technologies on translational approaches in analgesic drug development• One size does not fit all- developing more targeted and effective analgesicsTheme: Novel Discoveries in Pain TherapyPaul Ratcliffe, Vice President, Setup Innovation Hubs R&D, Grunenthal Group on ‘Emphasising Disease Understanding to deliver effective pain treatments. Exploring NOP receptor pharmacology as an exciting opportunity to treat neuronal hypersensitivity driven pain disorders’ covering:• Grunenthal’s approach to tackle the underlying pathophysiologies of pain• Targeting the nociception/orphanin FQ peptide (NOP) receptor; a journey navigating between the pre-clinic and clinical environmentTheme: The Opioid Crisis and Non-Opioid AlternativesJames Campbell, Chief Scientific Officer, Centrexion Therapeutics Corp on ‘Evaluation of the Selective Cannabinoid 2 Receptor Agonist CNTX-6016 for the Treatment of Neurophatic pain’ covering:• Introducing CB2 receptors as targets and their implication in pain• Presenting recent result from clinical trials of CNTX-6016• Implications for treatment of chronic neuropathic pain, such as diabetic neuropathic pain and chemotherapy induced neuropathyThis conference is CPD Accredited.The updated programme and speaker line-up can be seen at www.pain-therapeutics.co.uk/PR5 For sponsorship enquiries contact Alia Malick on +44 (0)20 7827 6164 or amalick@smi-online.co.ukFor media enquiries, contact Simi Sapal on +44 (0) 20 7827 6000 or ssapal@smi-online.co.ukPain Therapeutics 2020Conference: 11th – 12th May 2020REMOTE ACCESS ONLY#SMiPain--- ENDS –About SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.