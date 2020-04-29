ECO Shorts: First in the World with built-in solar panel, Launches Crowdfunding Campaign on Kickstarter

Eco Shorts with built-in solar power storage made from 100% hemp fabric (the most environmentally friendly in the world).

Черновцы, Чернівецька область, Украина, April 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ECO Shorts, the First in the World with built-in solar panel are perfect for going for a walk, travelling, running or just relaxing outside. The main function of Eco Short is a built-in a compact solar power storage, that will always be near and can charge any gadget, Today officially launched its crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter.

You will be able to order an innovative, environmentally friendly Eco Shorts product from April 30 to June 30, 2020. For more information visit Eco Shorts on Kickstarter

The advantage for travelers in Eco Shorts is the solar power storage. It doesn't matter where you go and for how long, there will always be a rechargeable source of power with you. Eco Shorts are designed not only for travel, but for any activity. Eco Shorts perfectly suited for people with sensitive skin. After all, hemp fabric, has special antimicrobial properties and is suitable for any type of skin.

“Nowadays, gadgets surround us everywhere and are an integral part of life - we decided that a small device, with the function of wireless charging, would be very useful. Moreover, device built in the most ecological shorts in the world,” said Natalie, founder and designer Eco Short. “Eco shorts made from the most modern materials, without harming the environment.”

Eco Shorts have the property of protection against ultraviolet rays. The fabric protects the skin from the harmful effects of the external environment. Natural tissue doesn't create a “greenhouse” effect on the body surface under clothing, which allows the skin to breathe freely.

Solar Power Storage built in Eco Shorts made from Eco plastic. Solar Power Storage works only from the power of the sun and can charge any of your gadgets: wireless headphones, phone, action camera, smart watch, music speaker and others.

Eco Shorts are available in male and female versions. They will differ not only in appearance, but also in the built-in solar energy storage. And of the available colors will be "Royal Blue", which perfectly blends with the surface of solar panels.

“We wanted to minimize in our project everything that has a negative impact on nature. In the future, we would like to realize our other ideas related to caring for the ecology and the environment,” said Natalie – “This project will be just the beginning of something Big for me and my team.”

We at Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/ecoshorts/

###



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.