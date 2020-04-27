Coronavirus – Nigeria: 1273 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria

91 new cases of #COVID19 reported:

43-Lagos 8-Sokoto 6-Taraba 5-Kaduna 5-Gombe 3-Ondo 3-FCT 3-Edo 3-Oyo 3-Rivers 3-Bauchi 2-Osun 1-Akwa Ibom 1-Bayelsa 1-Ebonyi 1-Kebbi

As at 11:50pm 26th April- 1273 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria.

Discharged: 239 Deaths: 40



