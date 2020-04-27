Coronavirus – South Africa: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 4546

The total number of confirmed #COVID19 in SA is 4546. Today we regrettably report 1 new #COVID19 related death. We convey our condolences to the family and friends. We urge you to take preventative measures such as meticulous hand washing and the use of fabric face masks.



