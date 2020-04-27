BriaCell Files Patent Application for Novel Therapeutics for Cancer

/EIN News/ -- BERKELEY, Calif., and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (“BriaCell” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:BCT) (OTCQB:BCTXF), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer, announces that it has filed a provisional patent application with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) outlining the development and use of novel therapeutics (i.e. multi-specific binding reagents) that activate immune cells to selectively destroy the cancer cells or to selectively block cancer cells from inactivating immune cells.



The patent application, entitled “METHODS FOR INDUCING AND ENHANCING ANTI-CANCER IMMUNE RESPONSES USING NOVEL MOLECULAR CONSTRUCTS”, outlines the development and use of multi-specific binding reagents that simultaneously bind to an immune cell and a cancer cell, or just to a cancer cell, and activate the immune system against the cancer cells. The novel binding reagents are designed to act, among others, as potent immune cell activators/immune checkpoint inhibitors without the toxicity of current checkpoint inhibitors. The expected effect is a highly targeted therapy envisioned to selectively destroy cancer cells without affecting normal (non-cancerous) cells. This may mean less severe side effects for the treated cancer patients compared to alternative therapies. The Company cautions that these novel therapeutics are still under early-stage research and development and is not making any express or implied claims as to their success in cancer treatment or commercial viability. The patent application seeks protection for, among others, the design of new therapeutics and methods for their use.

The Company’s scientific experts have read and approved the scientific disclosures contained in the press release.

About BriaCell

BriaCell is an immuno-oncology focused biotechnology company developing targeted and effective approaches for the management of cancer.

For additional information on BriaCell, please visit: https://briacell.com/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Except for the statements of historical fact, this news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation (also known as "forward-looking statements") which are subject to known and unknown risks relevant to the Company in particular and to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries in general, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectation. These risks are more fully described in the Company's public filings available at www.sedar.com .

These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, BriaCell’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions. Such forward-looking statements reflect BriaCell's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what BriaCell believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

