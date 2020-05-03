NYC Independent Film Festival goes digital

Logo NYC Independent Film Festival Fram by Thomas Freundlich & Valtteri Raekallio Glitter by Mone Frogg Christiansen Silicon Valley Baby by Erika Haavisto

Scandinavian filmmakers on 11th edition of NYC Independent Film Festival

Check the festival website for the screening schedule.” — Dennis Cieri, founder

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Due to the lockdown situation in New York City the 11th edition of the NYC Independent Film Festival will go digital. That wil happen in the first week of June, from June 1 to June 7. Brand new films and interviews with filmmakers will be streamed, following a specific time table, which will be published on the festival website soon.For a long time the organizers hoped to be able to organise the New York City Independent Film Festival at its traditional venue the Producers Club on 44th Street in Manhattan. But it turned out the Corona crisis will last much longer than foreseen and all the uncertainty surrounding it may cause filmmakers to rethink their travel plans and people from New York to rethink their attendance to the festival.,,That's why we have decided to turn to a complete digital festival," says Dennis Cieri, founder of the NYC Independent Film Festival. ,,We were granted permission by many filmmakers to stream their film on a special website."The films will be streamed once from June 1st to June 7th 2020. The screening will be on Bingewave following a schedule that is published on the festival website. Bingewave is a pop-up theater model of a website where annually thousands of films are being released. Turning your home space into a movie venue.Among the films there will also numerous interviews with film directors and producers from around the world to offer the Q&A's that make the festival famous and loved for.Every year there are hundreds of international filmmakers who contribute to the festival. This year Scandinavian filmmakers have a big part in that. Here are some of the titles of Scandinavian films that you will be able to see at the NYC Independent Film Festival.FESTIVAL OF THE MIDNIGHT SUN (Sweden)Two filmmakers wants to make a movie, but what story to choose? One of them pitch the idea of that true story about what was supposed to be Sweden's answer to Woodstock, set at a motorway in the Swedish countryside back in 1970. They expected 300.000 people, but only 3.000 showed up and a plethora of weirdness took place around what has been described as "Sweden's biggest music failure". As this story unfolds over a phone conversation, we see what the movie would have looked like, it they were to pick that idea. But will they?FRAM (Finland/Germany)A documentary and travel film about two friends journeying to the end of the earth, in order to make a dance film in the polar wilderness of Svalbard. En route, they explore the history of our ideas of the Arctic, along with the grand questions of life, art and our place in the world. Sharing their love of discovering new geographic and artistic frontiers, choreographer-dancer-filmmakers and outdoor enthusiasts Thomas Freundlich and Valtteri Raekallio take the viewer on a unique and engaging journey to a place where few have been – and even fewer have danced.GLITTER (Norway)The music video for the song «Glitter» tells the story of impossible love in a pet shop. When a small fish falls in love with the girl working in the shop, there is not much else he can do than to dream about a world where she is in his element - water.FAREWELL (Norway)Music Video "Farewell” is an emotional and visually impressive mosaic of personal stories from across the world that are masterfully connected to the piano driven melancholy of the track. As people, we are scared to make changes. We are afraid of being alone. We are afraid of not making money, so we do the same routines every day. We are risk adverse, but when you dare to do something else, it is often the best decision in life,” director Christian Holm-Glad says of the video.SILICON VALLEY, BABY (Finland)Startup founder Kalle wants to change the life of one billion people. His wife films the everyday struggle: from raising $ 3 million, to getting accepted to startup incubator Y Combinator, to losing it all, the business and the relationship. Why do so many think that going after your startup dreams in Silicon Valley is worth sacrificing everything?



