Coronavirus - Uganda: Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 is now 79 in Uganda

- 4 new COVID-19 cases confirmed today out of the 1,578 samples tested among truck drivers.

- All new confirmed cases are Tanzanian truck drivers who arrived via Mutukula border.

- 411 samples from communities tested negative for COVID-19.

- COVID-19 Confirmed Cases: 79.

#STAYSAFEUG



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.