Coronavirus - Uganda: Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 is now 79 in Uganda

Ministry of Health - Republic of Uganda Download logo

- 4 new COVID-19 cases confirmed today out of the 1,578 samples tested among truck drivers.

- All new confirmed cases are Tanzanian truck drivers who arrived via Mutukula border.

- 411 samples from communities tested negative for COVID-19.

- COVID-19 Confirmed Cases: 79.

