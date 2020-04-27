Coronavirus – Kenya: 12 new cases of coronavirus bringing the total to 355

In the last 24 hours, Ministry of Health, Kenya has confirmed:

- 12 new cases of coronavirus bringing the total to 355.

- 8 cases are from Nairobi.

- 4 cases from Mombasa.

- All 12 are Kenyans.

- 3 had a history of travel from Somali.

- Age group between 14 & 60 years.



