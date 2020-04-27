Global ICU Beds Market To Reach A Value Of About $3.8 Billion In 2020

Major players in the market are Invacare Corporation, Paramount Bed Holdings Co., Ltd., Medline Industries, Inc., Stiegelmeyer GmBH & Co. KG, Gendron, Inc.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global ICU beds market is expected to grow from $1.9 billion in 2019 to about $3.8 billion in 2020 as hospitals across the globe are increasing their ICU capacity to deal with the surge in COVID-19 patients. The market is expected to stabilize and reach $2.8 billion at a rate of about 9.8% through 2023. The frequent outbreaks of pandemic diseases such as Influenza, Ebola, and the recent COVID-19 has put enormous pressure on healthcare authorities and health services to draft and discuss preparedness plans - which includes the increase in the number of ICU beds to accommodate critically ill patients. However, critical care is often described as expensive care that includes the high cost of resources.

The Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds market consists of sales of special hospital beds designed for ICUs to take care of critical patients. The market consists of revenues generated by establishments that are primarily engaged in the manufacturing of electrical, semi-electrical, and mechanical ICU beds that provide both safety and comfort to patients as well as caregivers. Intensive care represents the highest level of continuing patient care and treatment. An intensive care unit (ICU) is a designated area offering facilities for the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of critical illnesses such as multiple organ failures.

The global ICU beds market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type - Electric Beds; Semi-Electric Beds; Manual Beds.

By Application - Pediatric Intensive Care Unit; Neonatal Intensive Care Unit; Psychiatric Intensive Care Unit; Cardiac Intensive Care Unit; Neurological Intensive Care Unit; Trauma Intensive Care Unit; Post-Operative Recovery Unit; Surgical Intensive Care Unit; Mobile Intensive Care Unit.

By Geography - The global ICU beds market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the North American ICU beds market accounts for the largest share in the global ICU beds market.

Trends In The ICU Beds Market

The market for ICU beds is experiencing exponential growth. Increasing COVID-19 cases across the globe are pressurizing governments of emerging and developed countries to increase their intensive care capacities. Public health systems are releasing funds to procure the needed hospital infrastructure, with ICU beds being one of the important requirements.

ICU Beds Global Market Report 2020 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides ICU beds market overviews, analyzes and forecasts ICU beds market size and growth for the global ICU beds market, ICU beds market share, ICU beds market players, ICU beds market size, ICU beds market segments and geographies, ICU beds market trends, ICU beds market drivers and ICU beds market restraints, ICU beds market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The ICU beds market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

ICU Beds Market Organizations Covered: Invacare Corporation, Paramount Bed Holdings Co., Ltd., Medline Industries, Inc., Stiegelmeyer GmBH & Co. KG, Gendron, Inc., LINET Group SE, Joerns Healthcare LLC., Span-America Medical Systems, Inc., Malvestio S.P.A., Merivaara Corp.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa

