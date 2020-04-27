SOC as a Service Market Sees Slowest Growth on Consumption Slump | BlackStratus, Cygilant, Thales e-Security

SOC as a Service

SOC as a Service Market Update: 3 Companies Showing Sign of Enormous Growth

SOC as a Service Market Update: Key Business Segments Spiral Up Again” — Nidhi Bhawsar

NEW JERSEY, USA, April 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This intelligence report provides a comprehensive analysis of the "Global SOC as a Service Market. This includes Investigation of past progress, ongoing market scenarios, and future prospects. Data True to market on the products, strategies and market share of leading companies of this particular market are mentioned. It’s a 360-degree overview of the global market's competitive landscape. The report further predicts the size and valuation of the global market during the forecast period.Some of the key players profiled in the study are AlienVault (United States), BlackStratus (United States), Cygilant (United States), Thales e-Security (United States), Alert Logic (United States), Proficio (United States), Netmagic Solutions (India), Arctic Wolf Networks (United States), AQM Technologies (India) and ESDS Software Solution (India).

Free Sample Report + All Related Graphs & Charts @ : https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/sample-report/96907-global-soc-as-a-service-market

SOC as a service is a subscription or software based service which monitors and manages enterprises logs, device, clouds, network, and assets for internal IT teams. The services are provided remotely by a third-party team and offer 24/7 monitoring without having to invest a lot of money in security hardware. Moreover, with SOC-as-a-service companies get the kind of protection that stand-alone hardware security systems are unable to offer. It uses the machine and human elements to analyze millions of events in real time. It also offers advanced intelligence gathering, threat assessment, planning, and awareness training.

Market Trend

• Shifting To Co-Managed Operations in Partnership with MSSPs and Other Third-Party Vendors to Overcome a Global Shortage of Cybersecurity Talent

• Rapidly Adopting Security Orchestration, Automation and Response (SOAR) Solutions

Market Drivers

• Cumbersome Administration after Threat Detection

• Exponential Rise and Sophistication of Cyber-Attacks

Opportunities

• Increase in the Adoption of Cloud-Based Solutions across Small Medium Enterprises

• A mandate to Follow Regulatory and Data Protection Directives for Cyber Defense

• Leveraging Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain Technologies for Cyber Defense

Restraints

• Uncertainty of Organizations about Cloud-Based Security Services

Challenges

• Scarcity of Skilled Cybersecurity Professionals among the Enterprises

Each segment and sub-segment is analyzed in the research report. The competitive landscape of the market has been elaborated by studying a number of factors such as the best manufacturers, prices and revenues. Global SOC as a ServiceMarket is accessible to readers in a logical, wise format. Driving and restraining factors are listed in this study report to help you understand the positive and negative aspects in front of your business.

This study mainly helps understand which market segments or Region or Country they should focus in coming years to channelize their efforts and investments to maximize growth and profitability. The report presents the market competitive landscape and a consistent in depth analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market.

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period** – 2020 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]

**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product services of key players.

Enquire for customization in Report @: https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/enquiry-before-buy/96907-global-soc-as-a-service-market

The titled segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Application (Network Security, Endpoint Security, Application Security, Database Security, Others), Offering Type (Fully Managed, Co-Managed or Hybrid), Component (Solution, Services {Consulting, Training and Education, Support and Maintenance}), Service Type (Prevention Service, Detection Service, Incident Response Service)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Objectives of the Study

• To Define, Describe, and Segment The Global SOC as a ServiceMarket On The Basis Of Type, Function, Application, And Region.

• To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the market growth (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges)

• To estimate the size of the Global SOC as a ServiceMarket in terms of value.

• To study the individual growth trends of the providers of Global SOC as a ServiceMarket, their future expansions, and analyze their contributions to the market

• To strategically analyze micro-markets with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and contribution to the total market, covered by Global SOC as a ServiceMarketand various regions.

• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches, in Global SOC as a ServiceMarket.

• To strategically profile key market players and comprehensively analyze their market position and core competencies

Read Detailed Index of full Research Study at @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/reports/96907-global-soc-as-a-service-market

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global SOC as a Service Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global SOC as a Service market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global SOC as a ServiceMarket.

Chapter 3: Displayingthe Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Global SOC as a Service

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global SOC as a Service Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global SOC as a Service market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8& 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Buy the Latest Detailed Report @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/buy-now?format=1&report=96907



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.