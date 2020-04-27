Cornbread Hemp Unveiled Half-Size Bottles of its USDA Certified Organic CBD Oils

Cornbread Hemp is the first Kentucky brand to offer USDA certified organic CBD products.

New 15 ml units offer top quality CBD oils in whole plant and distilled formulations at a fraction of the price

With consumer skepticism about CBD at an all-time high, USDA organic certification is more important than ever to distinguish quality CBD products from the rest.” — Jim Higdon, Cornbread Hemp’s co-founder and chief communications officer

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cornbread Hemp, the first CBD brand to offer USDA certified organic CBD products from Kentucky, announced an expansion to its certified organic product line with half-size bottles of their USDA certified organic CBD oils at two purity levels — whole plant and full spectrum distilled.

“With our new half-size bottles for our certified organic CBD oil formulations, we can now offer our organic products at a lower price point without sacrificing quality,” said Jim Higdon, Cornbread Hemp’s co-founder and chief communications officer. “With consumer skepticism about CBD at an all-time high, USDA organic certification is more important than ever to distinguish quality CBD products from the rest.”

With their USDA certified organic CBD oils, Cornbread Hemp has reached a new level of excellence in the CBD industry as the only brand to offer organic CBD oils at two purity levels: whole plant and distilled. Cornbread Hemp's certified organic whole plant CBD oil is made with organic hemp extract with minimal processing, and a smooth natural flavor due to the gentle extraction method using organic sugarcane ethanol. Customers are more likely to take this formula in the evening.

The certified organic distilled CBD oil is made from the same organic hemp extract, and then further refined to 75 percent purity, which is as pure as it can be made while retailing a full spectrum of cannabinoids, including a legal dose of THC. Customers are more likely to take this formula in the daytime.

Why half-sized bottles?

Cornbread Hemp offers its formulations of USDA certified organic CBD oil in two sizes— 750 mg in one-ounce (30 ml) bottles and 375 mg in 0.5-ounce (15 ml) bottles. Both sizes are formulated to contain 25 mg of CBD per full dropper.

The MSRP’s of Cornbread Hemp’s half-size CBD bottles start at $35, and both formulas are available together in a cost-saving "Intro Bundle" to allow customers new to CBD the opportunity to try both at a low price.

“By offering a half-size bottle of 15 full doses at 25 mg per dose, we are able to reduce the price of our products without sacrificing our legendary quality,” Higdon said.

Why USDA certified organic?

Cornbread Hemp’s USDA certified organic CBD products are made from organic hemp grown outdoors under the Kentucky sun. After harvest, the hemp is flower-only extracted using organic sugarcane ethanol, then blended with organic coconut MCT oil to make the best CBD products from Kentucky.

Consumers trust the USDA organic seal because they recognize it from the produce section of their local supermarket. But the USDA seal means more than just higher quality fruits and vegetables. The USDA organic seal guarantees to consumers that products bearing it are free of any contamination such as synthetic fertilizers, pesticides, petroleum products, or genetically modified seeds — but that’s not all.

For CBD products to be certified organic, a third-party certifier must audit the entire supply chain of every ingredient to ensure the high standards of the USDA’s National Organic Program.

“The USDA organic program is the only office of the federal government outside of the Department of Justice to recognize hemp products since the conclusion of World War II,” Higdon said.

About Cornbread Hemp

Cornbread Hemp is a family-owned company based in Louisville, Kentucky. It was co-founded in 2018 by former cannabis journalist and book author Jim Higdon and his cousin Eric Zipperle, who has an MBA with an e-commerce background. Higdon is the author of the nonfiction book, The Cornbread Mafia: A Homegrown Syndicate’s Code of Silence and the Biggest Marijuana Bust in American History. As a journalist, he covered cannabis politics for POLITICO and Kentucky news for the Washington Post.

Higdon and Zipperle created Cornbread Hemp in late 2018 and began shipping their first products in April 2019, quickly becoming the top CBD brand from Kentucky. By the end of 2019, Cornbread Hemp had become one of only a few brands nationwide to offer USDA certified organic CBD products.

To ensure safety, Cornbread Hemp sends all of its products to be third-party tested at Kaycha Labs, the only lab in Kentucky with DEA registration and ISO certification. All lab reports are available on the Cornbread Hemp website and via QR codes printed on every product. To ensure authenticity, Cornbread Hemp utilizes the anti-counterfeiting hologram system offered by CannVerify. All of Cornbread Hemp’s products contain not more than 0.3% THC in accordance with federal law and are created from 100% Kentucky-grown hemp. Cornbread Hemp is a Kentucky Proud company.

For more information, visit CornbreadHemp.com and follow @CornbreadHemp on Instagram and Twitter.

Cornbread Hemp co-founder Jim Higdon out standing in his field



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.