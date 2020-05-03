NYC Independent Film Festival goes digital

Logo NYC Independent Film Festival We Choose To Go by Marlene Emilia Rios End Point by Rafael Cortes My Friend Frank by Joel Caborn

British filmmakers star on 11th edition of NYC Independent Film Festival

Check the festival website for the screening schedule." — Dennis Cieri, founder

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Due to the lockdown situation in New York City the 11th edition of the NYC Independent Film Festival will go digital. That wil happen in the first week of June, from June 1 to June 7. Brand new films and interviews with filmmakers will be streamed, following a specific time table, which will be published on the festival website soon.For a long time the organizers hoped to be able to organise the New York City Independent Film Festival at its traditional venue the Producers Club on 44th Street in Manhattan. But it turned out the Corona crisis will last much longer than foreseen and all the uncertainty surrounding it may cause filmmakers to rethink their travel plans and people from New York to rethink their attendance to the festival.,,That's why we have decided to turn to a complete digital festival," says Dennis Cieri, founder of the NYC Independent Film Festival. ,,We were granted permission by many filmmakers to stream their film on a special website."The films will be streamed once from June 1st to June 7th 2020. The screening will be on Bingewave following a schedule that is published on the festival website. Bingewave is a pop-up theater model of a website where annually thousands of films are being released. Turning your home space into a movie venue.Among the films there will also numerous interviews with film directors and producers from around the world to offer the Q&A's that make the festival famous and loved for.Every year there are hundreds of international filmmakers who contribute to the festival. This year Great Britain has a big part in that. Here are some of the titles of British filmmakers that you will be able to see at the NYC Independent Film Festival.DEAREST DEGENERATEThis film addresses the underlying and violent, invisible and yet prevalent homophobia within our society. It was developed from material found in personal notebooks and diaries and inspired by books such as Didier Eribon’s “Insult and the Making of the Gay Self” and José Esteban Muñoz’s “Cruising Utopia”.EIDOLONEidolon: dream-image, apparition, phantom, ghost. Three dreams in three voices navigate a garden of forking paths. With texts from Horace, Freud's Wolf Man and an anonymous late 20C dreamer, a film about magical nightmares, memory and loss.END POINTFighter pilot Avner travels back in time to prevent the assassination of his wife Eva but they become trapped in a causal loop. Since Artificial Intelligence became sentient, androids have controlled the time continuum, preventing humans from travelling through time.HIDDENSolomon reads aloud a poem with a beauty that surprises his classmates except one, Katie. The poem has a meaning and two secrets only they know about.LIMITS OF THE SEATwo souls explore a seemingly deserted small coastal town, in this haunting meditation into place and memory.LYCANTROPHYLycanthropy is a dark investigative thriller short film, which follows two detectives as they search for a missing girl. Both have their personal and professional troubles and both struggle, helpless in the never-ending, unrelenting battle against daily evil. Chasing through London’s rough underbelly, they have to choose between law and justice, between his partner and his ethos. In the end, it becomes difficult to tell who the real villain is...MY FRIEND FRANKCharlie loves his mum but she doesn't look after him properly, sometimes she hurts him. Charlie doesn't have friends at school but since inheriting a games console, he does online. His friends online don't bully him. Frank helps Charlie play the games better and shows him how to win. Frank is Charlie's best friend but is he who he says he is?THE OVERCOATThe Overcoat is a short film set in Oxford, UK, and adapted from a short story by Ukrainian author Nikolai Gogol. The story follows the changing fortunes of a harried office worker who purchases an expensive new overcoat from a mysterious tailor. As soon as he puts on the coat, his life seems to change for the better. However, his improved quality of life only makes him increasingly aware of the indifference and inequality of the world around him.WE CHOOSE TO GOWhen Angie Miranda first awakens onboard her spaceship, she notices something seems a bit…off. After taking her first initial steps outside her cryosleep pod, she discovers her crew mates have died in their sleep. As Angie tries to overcome the fatal scenario she’s found herself in, she reflects back on the life she gave up on Earth in pursuit of this mission.WHITE LIGHTA short, philosophical film on the printed word. In this experimental film a witch like character surrounds herself with text that she makes from paper, plants, cloth, photograms and butterflies. She stitches these words together to make an environment of letters which she hangs in a disused greenhouse as if trying to grow meaning.WORLD'S WARA music video by Libby Knowles with the music of hip-hop artist Akala. 