Coronavirus - South Africa: Presiding Officers extend Ramadan Well Wishes

The Presiding Officers of Parliament, led by the Speaker of the National Assembly Ms Thandi Modise and Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces, Mr Amos Masondo extends well wishes to the Muslim community during the holy month of Ramadan.

The sacred month observed by Muslims traditionally symbolises coming together of families and communities through fasting and prayer. This year, the spiritual journey takes place under different and difficult circumstances of separation when the country and the world is fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. Wishing the Muslims, a blessed Ramadan, the Presiding Officers said they trust that the community would use this critical period to not only worship in their respective homes, pray, introspect and reflect on themselves but extend such to the whole of the South African nation that is currently fighting the coronavirus. “In fighting the invisible war against the virus, we encourage everyone to embrace the Islamic values and principles of selflessness and compassion by practising social distancing to flatten the curve of infections as the traditional breaking of bread at the end of the day with family and friends now take place differently in isolation”, said the Presiding Officers.

In this time of uncertainty, where the numbers of infections and sadly deaths rise daily, let us unite our collective efforts and embrace all the principles and guidelines set out by the government to help curb the spread of the virus. We encourage people to stay at home, and when necessary to go outside, wear a cloth mask and the regular washing of hands.



