In 4 Weeks or Less: Get a Fasttrack Digital Storefront Up with Terafina Inc. to Onboard New Consumer and New Small Business Customers

/EIN News/ -- SAN RAMON, Calif, April 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terafina Inc. is a digital account opening and unified sales platform that seamlessly bridges the experience across the online, branch and call center channels for banks and credit unions. It announced today that many of its client partners have chosen Terafina to help them get a fasttrack digital storefront up and running in less than 4 weeks, harnessed with key digital account opening capabilities that include a comprehensive, real time KYC and KYB process to onboard new consumer and new small business customers. This storefront will provide a necessary digital outlet to onboard new customers that are unable to do so in branches right now. In some instances, this capability enables the financial institution to expand the reach of their small business lending programs including the current PPP SBA Loan program by extending it to new small business customers. This particular added value brings a much needed solution to aid more small businesses that can significantly benefit from the SBA loan programs.

“Terafina’s Fasttrack Digital Storefront gives us the operational flexibility that is required in this environment. Not only does it allow us to get to the small business market in a fraction of the time compared to other alternatives, but the customer-facing experience and workflow is among the best in class,” said Chris Nichols, Chief Strategy Officer, CenterState Bank.

Moreover, Meheriar Hasan, Terafina’s CEO and Founder, reaffirmed that “Terafina’s single platform is enabling banks and credit unions to quickly address the fasttracking onboarding needs of new customers that are unable to access the SBA loan program because they do not have an existing account with their financial institution. By working closely with our client partners and innovating together, we are doing our best to help set up a digital storefront within weeks so that small businesses that are feeling left out of the current process can take full advantage by quickly opening digital accounts and provide the essential relief to their respective workforce during these very difficult times.”

Key Benefits of Fasttrack Digital Storefront to Banks and Credit Unions:

Get up and running with a standardized and expedited implementation in 4 Weeks or less

Onboard new consumer and new small business customers in minutes

Establish efficient deposit gathering and loan onboarding capabilities

Deliver high quality small business sales experience through leveraging remote sales capacity, particularly underutilized branch sales experts, to offer real time financial advice and guidance

About CenterState

CenterState operates as one of the leading Southeastern regional bank franchises headquartered in the state of Florida. Both CenterState and its nationally chartered bank subsidiary, CenterState Bank, N.A. (the "Bank"), are based in Winter Haven, Florida, between Orlando and Tampa. With over $17 billion in assets, the Bank provides traditional retail, commercial, mortgage, wealth management and SBA services throughout its Florida, Georgia and Alabama branch network and customer relationships in neighboring states. The Bank also has a national footprint, serving clients coast to coast through its correspondent banking division. Additional information may be found at www.centerstatebanks.com.

About Terafina

Terafina Inc., based in the San Francisco Bay Area, CA, provides digital account opening and omnichannel sales solutions that are simple and secure to banks and credit unions. Terafina helps financial institutions turn their online and mobile engines into strong conversion tools that drive growth by strategically leveraging and positioning product offerings - all while building a collaborative and seamless experience across online, branch and call center channels. For more information about Terafina Inc., visit www.terafinainc.com.

