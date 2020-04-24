Porsche donates 1.3 million euros to Stuttgart’s hospitals
Porsche donates 1.3 million euros to Stuttgart’s hospitals
Additional anaesthetic machines, ventilators and X-ray units increase capacities
Stuttgart
. Hospitals and their staff are working hard to ensure the medical care of people during the current coronavirus crisis. In order to handle the greatly increased challenges, the medical facilities urgently require additional medical devices and equipment.
“The outstanding performance of the healthcare services in Germany has been impressively demonstrated over recent weeks. But more support is needed. We are pleased to be able to help the Klinikum Stuttgart and the Marienhospital at short notice. At
The Klinikum Stuttgart – including the three hospitals Katharinenhospital, the hospital Bad Cannstatt and Germany's largest children's hospital, the Olgahospital – will receive around 810,000 euros. This will be used to purchase 20 anaesthetic machines and 21 ventilators. Additional endoscopes for intubation will also be purchased as well as a LightCycler 480. This is laboratory apparatus which is used, among other things, to detect the coronavirus in DNA samples. Dr. Alexander Hewer, the Commercial director of the Klinikum Stuttgart, is delighted with the support: "At the Klinikum Stuttgart we have more than doubled the ventilation capacity from 90 beds at the beginning of the year to over 200 in the meantime. In addition to our highly qualified staff, we are of course dependent on modern equipment. We thank
4/24/2020
