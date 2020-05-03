NYC Independent Film Festival goes digital

Logo NYC Independent Film Festival Family Matters by Shohei Shiozaki You's 100th Birthday by Ringo Ye Your Smile by Haochen Yang

Chinese and Japanese films at 11th Edition of New York festival

Check the festival website for the screening schedule.” — Dennis Cieri, founder

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Due to the lockdown situation in New York City the 11th edition of the NYC Independent Film Festival will go digital. That wil happen in the first week of June, from June 1 to June 7. Brand new films and interviews with filmmakers will be streamed, following a specific time table, which will be published on the festival website soon.For a long time the organizers hoped to be able to organise the New York City Independent Film Festival at its traditional venue the Producers Club on 44th Street in Manhattan. But it turned out the Corona crisis will last much longer than foreseen and all the uncertainty surrounding it may cause filmmakers to rethink their travel plans and people from New York to rethink their attendance to the festival.,,That's why we have decided to turn to a complete digital festival," says Dennis Cieri, founder of the NYC Independent Film Festival. ,,We were granted permission by many filmmakers to stream their film on a special website."The films will be streamed once from June 1st to June 7th 2020. The screening will be on Bingewave following a schedule that is published on the festival website. Bingewave is a pop-up theater model of a website where annually thousands of films are being released. Turning your home space into a movie venue.Among the films there will also numerous interviews with film directors and producers from around the world to offer the Q&A's that make the festival famous and loved for.Every year there are hundreds of international filmmakers who contribute to the festival. This year Asia has a big part in that. Here are some of the Asian titles that you will be able to see at the NYC Independent Film Festival.MOTHER-IN-LAW (Korea)Hyoung-suk visits her daughter Hyun-seo’s room to give her some Kimchi and there she encounters Min-jin, her daughters friend. Hyoung-suk gets displeased with Min-jin living off at her daughter house as if it is her own house. But as she talks to Min-jin a while, she becomes to open her mind and cooks a meal for her. And then, Hyun-seo comes in to the room drunken...MR. YOU'S 100TH BIRTHDAY (China)A TV program called Three Thousand Questions on Health comes to mr. You to interview him for his 100th birthday. The producers want You to share some advice on how he maintains his health and his life experience with the audience. To everyone’s surprise, You’s answers are unexpected. Meanwhile, You’s family comes to visit him and everyone has his own problems and concerns.YOUR SMILE (China)Boyang, a retro high school teenager in Beijing, is experiencing the rebellious phase of his youth. He refuses to change himself by having a cellphone to fit in the community. He is alienated by other people and he is unwilling to open up his mind. One day, he captures an unforgettable smile on a young girl’s face through his 35mm film camera.TIME, SPACE AND LIFE (China)The film tells us a story about a lonely hostel next to a modern railway station, which is owned by a pair of unrelated father and son. One day, the hostel faces a brutal fact: it will be demolished soon.ICE FARMERS (Japan)Tokujiro IV and his buddies grow natural ice. They fill ponds with the natural water from the Nikko mountain range and let it develop into ice only by taking advantage of the coldness of the winter. Why does he still use traditional technics to make natural ice? This short documentary tells a story about Tokujiro, who calls himself an ice farmer, and his belief.ANPU - ZOEA (Taiwan)A music video. Crabs have long been viewed as an environmental index for assessing the ecological state of rivers and streams in Taiwan. The species has seen a gradual decline in population over the past few decades, mainly attributed to overharvesting and pollution. The story follows the path of two mitten crabs that escape from a vendor into the nearby sewers. A voyage of spawning migration. they cross a terrain of cracked soil before finally reach the deep and enchanting ocean.ECHOES IN THE RAINFOREST (Malaysia)In a village deep in the rainforest, a young girl strives for her dream, an old man opens his heart to change, and a young boy takes on a daunting challenge. This is a story of bravery, hope and love, inspired by an indigenous people in Borneo.LIM JONG (Korea)At the moment when she was about to end her life, a lady receives a call from the hospital. She is told that her father who sexually abused her is at his deathbed. As soon as she walks into the hospital his heart stops. But she cannot just let him go peacefully.WOMAN OF THE PHOTOGRAPHS (Japan)One day, middle-aged photographer and retouching artist Kai encounters Kyoko, a beautiful woman and model with a huge and ugly scar on her body. She asks Kai if he can erase the scar in her photographs of herself and create a perfect and flawless body by his retouching skills. Kyoko is fascinated by her new perfect looks in her photographs. He feels that only he can salvage Kyoko from her anguishes, and he is determined to love her at all costs, even if it means death to him.FAMILY MATTERS (Japan)Kana, mid thirties, aimless and single, lives at home with her ineffectual parents. When her sister and her family return home after the husband’s business fails Kana is driven out of the house and seeks refuge with a nearby “commune” of misfits. There she falls under the spell of the charismatic leader of the colony and begins to develop a sense of purpose in life. But Seiji becomes more and more unstable and it becomes clear that his vision of the future is weirder than Kana had imagined.FEAST (China)Miss Wang wants her life story to be told on film. She tells the director her legend, but the filmmaker grows impatient and demands her to act more and more crazy for the sake of art. Miss Wang realizes that what is miserable is not her experience, but the stories that the director wants her to have.GLITCHES (Taiwan)A down-on-his-luck lawyer meets a mysterious woman while waiting for his delayed flight. After she admits to causing a fatal house fire, the young lawyer becomes torn in doing the right thing while learning the reasons behind her heinous crime, and becoming sympathetic to her.



