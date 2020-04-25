Coronavirus - Zambia: Status Update 25 April 2020
0 new confirmed cases; 5 recoveries.
Cumulative cases - 84
Total recoveries - 42
Total deaths - 3
Active cases - 39Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Zambia.
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.