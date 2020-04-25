Coronavirus - Uganda: Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 is now 75 in Uganda

- 1 new COVID-19 case confirmed today out of 1,116 samples tested from truck drivers.

- All 417 samples from the community are negative for COVID-19.

- The new case is a 43 year old Ugandan truck driver who arrived from Kenya via Malaba.

- Total Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 is now 75.



