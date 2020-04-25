Coronavirus - Nigeria: 1095 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria

114 new cases of #COVID19 have been reported:

80 in Lagos 21 in Gombe 5 in FCT 2 in Zamfara 2 in Edo 1 in Ogun 1 in Oyo 1 in Kaduna 1 in Sokoto

As at 11:30 pm 24th April there are 1095 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria.

Discharged: 208 Deaths: 32



