Alley Cat USA, Inc. Continues to Serve Bay Area Residents Amidst COVID – 19

In this unprecedented time, Alley Cat USA, Inc. is deemed an essential business and continues to serve Bay Area Residents

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA, US, April 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following Alley Cat USA’s (www.alleycatusa.com) recent expansion to San Francisco and its new venture into rodent proofing technology, the company is prepared to safely handle the impact of COVID - 19. Providing residents rodent-free homes is so important during Alameda County’s Shelter in Place Orders. Supplying our clients with at-home services allows Bay Area residents to remain indoors and practice social distancing. According to Governor Newsom, California residents are ordered to remain at home until May 3, 2020. In these times of uncertainty, a welcoming rodent-free home makes all the difference.

There are a number of extra precautions the company is taking in order to prioritize the health and safety of the technicians, foremen, and clients. All Alley Cat field staff are mandated to wear personal protective equipment. This includes: a full face mask (covering the eyes and mouth), gloves, shoe covers, and isolation suits. All Alley Cat staff has been instructed to keep 6 ft apart, wash their hands for a minimum of 20 seconds (at a time) and use hand sanitizer. The company also offers contactless services. If there is access to the service area without entering through the front of the home, they accommodate their clients by talking over the phone during the service. These practices protect clients and their homes, leaving minimal room for the threat of infection.

CEO Niv Goldman employs a staff that is dedicated to providing a safe environment for not only their clients but their own families as well. It is important that our staff takes proper precautions at home so they can arrive at work free from illness. “Although our employees are loyal and dedicated to the field, we have never seen a time such as this. Now more than ever, it is significant that we provide rodent proofing services with an extreme focus on sanitation and cleanup.” These measures will allow both our clients and our staff to endure COVID – 19.

For more information, please visit: https://www.alleycatusa.com/about and https://www.alleycatusa.com/blog.

About:

Alley Cat USA, Inc. & SF Rodent Control clean and restore attics and crawl spaces for residential clients in Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, and San Francisco Counties. The family-owned and operated companies offer a wide range of services that are designed to improve indoor air quality. This includes air duct cleaning, rodent proofing, animal waste cleanup, rodent proofing, animal waste cleanup, and free inspections for the convenience of its customers since 2017.

Contact Details:

Alley Cat USA, Inc.

8120 Capwell Drive

Oakland, CA 94621

(510) 277 – 3303

alleycatusa.com

SF Rodent Control

1390 Market St., Suite 200

San Francisco, CA 94102

(415) 226 - 0600

sfrodentcontrol.com



