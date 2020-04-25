Global Fitness Business Women’s Leaders Virtual Event Launched

Fitness Business Women's Leaders

Australian Influencer Launches Fitness Business Women’s Leaders Virtual Event

we are delivering to your inbox” — Mel Tempest - Ambassador - Speaker - Leader - Gym Owner

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, April 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fitness Business Speaker And Leader, Mel Tempest Announces Australia's First

Ignite Women's Fitness Business Virtual Event.

The event coincides with The Women's Leaders Fitness Business Podcast's first birthday.

Mel Tempest is a fitness business innovator like no other. In addition to being a national and internationally demanded speaker and presenter, Mel is also a fitness business coach; founder of the Gym Owners’ Fitness Business Network and Podcast; facilitator and owner of the Ignite Fitness Business events in Australasia; and one of Australia’s most innovative and long-standing gym operators. Visit her podcast here www.gymowners.podbean.com



As a go-to consultant for fitness business owners and operators of all experience levels, Mel has a unique talent for transforming business challenges into innovative solutions that deliver profitable returns. Her industry peers say it's very rare to get a fitness business consultant who is a profitable club owner as well, Mel work's hands-on in her business, she really understands and knows what challenges us business owners face.

Mel has this to say about the women's event

Registrations are coming in thick and fast for our

Ignite Women's Leaders Fitness Business Virtual Event

May 25th - 29th with Free registration.

Taking into consideration many women are multi-tasking with homeschooling, working from home, trying to fit in personal downtime and juggling life in general at present, we want you to know we understand how difficult it can be to commit to specific days and times. Therefore we are delivering to your inbox all our virtual sessions over five days so that in your quiet time you can sit back relax and enjoy the educational and wellness sessions.

During the first week of June, we will run a live roundtable

Q & A re-cap event via our women's leadership group on Facebook.

We are excited to announce more new speakers to the event in the next week and we hope to see women from all over the world register.

Women and men can register now via Eventbrite

https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/australias-first-ignite-womens-virtual-roundtable-fitness-business-event-tickets-102336930514?fbclid=IwAR3KBYgFriXwFZDoykUGnZ6a1fVZvaT8kpqtRxjkRdyp0OMmnqslSaNzo9g

Who Is Mel Tempest?



