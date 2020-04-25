Global Fitness Business Women’s Leaders Virtual Event Launched

Issued by Mel Tempest Fitness Business Influencer Speaker Podcaster

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, April 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fitness Business Speaker And Leader, Mel Tempest Announces Australia's First
Ignite Women's Fitness Business Virtual Event.
The event coincides with The Women's Leaders Fitness Business Podcast's first birthday.

Mel Tempest is a fitness business innovator like no other. In addition to being a national and internationally demanded speaker and presenter, Mel is also a fitness business coach; founder of the Gym Owners’ Fitness Business Network and Podcast; facilitator and owner of the Ignite Fitness Business events in Australasia; and one of Australia’s most innovative and long-standing gym operators. Visit her podcast here www.gymowners.podbean.com


As a go-to consultant for fitness business owners and operators of all experience levels, Mel has a unique talent for transforming business challenges into innovative solutions that deliver profitable returns. Her industry peers say it's very rare to get a fitness business consultant who is a profitable club owner as well, Mel work's hands-on in her business, she really understands and knows what challenges us business owners face.

Mel has this to say about the women's event

Registrations are coming in thick and fast for our
Ignite Women's Leaders Fitness Business Virtual Event
May 25th - 29th with Free registration.
Taking into consideration many women are multi-tasking with homeschooling, working from home, trying to fit in personal downtime and juggling life in general at present, we want you to know we understand how difficult it can be to commit to specific days and times. Therefore we are delivering to your inbox all our virtual sessions over five days so that in your quiet time you can sit back relax and enjoy the educational and wellness sessions.

During the first week of June, we will run a live roundtable
Q & A re-cap event via our women's leadership group on Facebook.

We are excited to announce more new speakers to the event in the next week and we hope to see women from all over the world register.

Women and men can register now via Eventbrite

https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/australias-first-ignite-womens-virtual-roundtable-fitness-business-event-tickets-102336930514?fbclid=IwAR3KBYgFriXwFZDoykUGnZ6a1fVZvaT8kpqtRxjkRdyp0OMmnqslSaNzo9g

Who Is Mel Tempest?

In 2005 she created and opened Australia's first men's only gym. In 2017 Mel's became the first-ever Australian to win an IHRSA Scholarship. In this same year, Mel's health club in Ballarat was among the top 3 finalists of the Smart Company Award, and during this year she also founded and commenced the Gym Owners' Fitness Business Podcast and Network, which quickly garnered more than 840,000 hits (Dec 2019). Mel is also the facilitator and organiser of the first Ignite Fitness Business Roundtable Events held throughout Australasia Singapore And USA. She was also one of the very few business owners to open a boutique fitness studio within her large commercial club.

