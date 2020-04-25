DRAGANFLY CONFIRMS NO MATERIAL UNDISCLOSED INFORMATION AND COMMENTS ON RECENT PROMOTIONAL ACTIVITIES

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, British Columbia, April 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (CSE: DFLY) (OTCQB: DFLYF) (FSE: 3U8) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading manufacturer within the commercial Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (“UAV”), Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (“RPAS”), and unmanned vehicle sector (“UVS”), announces that the Company is not aware of any material undisclosed information and wishes to make the following statements regarding recent unsolicited news and marketing activities concerning its common shares trading on the OTCQB market.



On April 23, 2020, OTC Markets Group (“OTC Markets”) sent the Company a copy of a newsletter sent by PennyStock General.com to its subscribers on April 23, 2020 (the “Article”) and requested comment from the Company. The Article sets out a description of the Company’s business, reproduces the Company’s news release from April 21, 2020 of initial test flights done by its ‘pandemic drone‘ in Westport, Connecticut to detect symptoms presented by COVID-19 and identify social distancing (the “News Release”) and matters relating to investment in the Company. The Company notes that trading activity increased in late April 2020 and believes that activity can be attributed to several factors, namely: the News Release and subsequent news flow from its news release, including an article written by Fox Business News on April 22, 2020. All material information used in the Article was already disseminated in the News Release and pre-cleared by the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada. The Company is not aware of any false or misleading content contained within the content distributed by those listed above.

Since its public listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange on November 5, 2019 and as previously disclosed by news release by the Company on November 1, 2019, the Company has engaged the following parties to provide investor relations, public relations services, marketing or other related services: IDR, Star Finance GmbH, More Media Inc. and CDMG Inc.

The Company was not aware of the Article before receiving it from OTC Markets. Neither the Company nor its officers were involved in the creation or the distribution of the Article, nor did the Company have any editorial control over the Article. Statements made in the Article are not materially false and/or misleading. The factual information provided in the Article, which was extracted from the Company’s public disclosure, our website and press releases, is accurate, however, any opinions expressed by the author are his alone as the Company had no right of edit or control over those opinions.

The Company confirms that it is not aware of any of its directors, officers or any third-party service providers (in connection with Article) that may have, directly or indirectly, been involved in any way (including payment of a third-party) with the creation, distribution, or payment of the Article. Management is not aware of any directors, officers or any third-party service providers (in connection with the Article) that have sold or purchased the Company’s securities within the past 90 days.

Since its public listing, the Company has not issued shares or convertible instruments allowing conversion to equity securities at prices constituting a discount to the current market rate at the time of the issuance.

Draganfly Inc. (CSE: DFLY; OTCQB: DFLYF; FSE: 3U8) is the creator of quality, cutting-edge, UVS and software that revolutionizes the way people do business. Recognized as being at the forefront of technology for over 22 years, Draganfly is an award-winning, industry-leading manufacturer within the commercial UAV and UVS space, serving the public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections and mapping and surveying markets. Draganfly is a company driven by passion, ingenuity and the need to provide efficient solutions and first-class services to its customers around the world with the goal of saving time, money and lives.

