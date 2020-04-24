CIO Leadership: HMG Strategy’s Phenomenally Successful HMG Live! 2020 San Francisco CIO Virtual Summit Shatters Prior Attendance Records – Next Up: Houston

Latest 90-minute virtual CIO summit draws 370+ highly engaged technology executives focused on leading courageously in a crisis

During these highly interactive sessions, branded as HMG Live! , HMG Strategy President and CEO Hunter Muller discusses the courageous leadership qualities that technology executives must demonstrate during times of crisis with top-tier CIOs, CTOs, CISOs, CDOs and industry experts. The live weekly series, which is also available on demand , explores how CIOs, CISOs and other technology executives are uniquely positioned to navigate periods of turbulence and uncertainty to ensure that organizational objectives continue to be executed along with actionable steps for achieving these goals.

“In this work-from-home environment, CIOs, CISOs and other technology executives are looking to engage with each other and share their strategies and lessons learned during these difficult times,” says Muller. “We’re extremely grateful to the top-tier executives who are speaking on our virtual events and to the sponsors and attendees who are helping to make this possible.”

Leading executives who spoke at the 2020 San Francisco CIO Virtual Summit include:

Sheila Jordan, Chief Digital Officer, Honeywell

Tony Leng, Managing Director, Digital Transformation and CIO Practice Lead, Diversified Search

Stan Lowe, CISO, Zscaler

Larry Quinlan, Global CIO, Deloitte

Tim Sadler, CEO & Co-Founder, Tessian

John Repko, EVP & CIO, AIG

HMG Strategy’s next Virtual Summit is the HMG Live! 2020 Houston CIO Virtual Summit taking place on Friday, May 1 from 8:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. CT. Rockstar technology executives speaking at the Houston summit will include:

Snehal Antani, Former CTO, U.S. Department of Defense

Renee Arrington, President & COO, Pearson Partners International

Jamey Cummings, Senior Client Partner, Korn Ferry

Jennifer Hartsock, VP & CIO, Baker Hughes

Venu Madduri, CIO, Mears Group

Marie Myers, CDO, HP

To learn more about the Houston Virtual Summit and to register for it, click here .

Other upcoming Virtual CIO and CISO Summits produced by HMG Strategy include:

New York CISO Virtual Summit , May 7, 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. ET

Minneapolis CIO Virtual Summit , May 8, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. CT

Washington, D.C. CIO Virtual Summit , May 12, 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. ET

Silicon Valley CISO Virtual Summit , May 21, 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. PT

Denver CIO Virtual Summit , May 27, 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. MT

Boston CIO Virtual Summit , May 28, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. ET

Chicago CIO Virtual Summit , June 2, 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. CT

Toronto CIO Virtual Summit , June 3, 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. ET

Detroit CIO Virtual Summit , June 11, 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. ET

Charlotte CIO Virtual Summit , June 16, 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. ET

St. Louis CIO Virtual Summit , June 18, 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. CT

Seattle CIO Virtual Summit , June 23, 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. PT

Southern California CIO Virtual Summit , June 24, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. PT

Philadelphia CIO Virtual Summit, June 30 , 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. ET

*Note: Each of HMG Strategy’s regional virtual summits conducted thus far have drawn large numbers of attendees from across the U.S.

HMG Strategy has also launched a series of successful Virtual Briefings . These 30-to-40-minute live Zoom interviews between Hunter Muller and top technology executives, have explored how they are leading courageously in times of crisis and the steps they are taking to reassure their teams and help move the business forward.

To view our most recent Virtual Briefing with Bhavani Amirthalingam, SVP & Chief Digital Information Officer at Ameren, click here .

HMG Strategy has also received enormous interest in producing webinars through the strength of its 400,000+ community of technology executives and the creativity of its content marketing team. HMG Strategy has scheduled 12 30-to-60-minute webinars over the next two months with an array of innovative technology companies such as Citrix, Commvault, Darktrace, Ivanti, Okta, Outsystems, PagerDuty, RangeForce, RingCentral and UiPath.

“We offer an incredible value prop by addressing the interests of the 400,000+ strong HMG technology leaders in our community with the creativity of our award-winning research team in crafting topical and compelling webinars that resonate with technology executives,” said Muller.

HMG Strategy is producing its next webinar with Okta on May 5th at 1 p.m. ET - “Not All Rip and Replace: How to Successfully Transition to a Modern Infrastructure.” In this webinar, the speakers will explore:

How companies can more easily transition to a modern infrastructure and applications without discarding years of legacy investments

Examples of leading companies across different industries that are benefitting from accelerating their migration to a modern infrastructure

The business benefits and competitive edge that can be gained by reducing fixed IT costs and creating variable spending for innovation projects

Click here to learn more about the webinar and to secure your spot.

Click here to view HMG Strategy’s upcoming calendar of webinars.

Interested in learning more about HMG Live!? Contact us at info@hmgstrategy.com .

About HMG Strategy

HMG Strategy is the world's leading digital platform for connecting technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world. Our regional and virtual CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Series, authored books, and Digital Resource Center deliver unique, peer-driven research from CIOs, CISOs, CTOs and technology executives on leadership, innovation, transformation, and career ascent.

The HMG Strategy global network consists of over 400,000 senior IT executives, industry experts and world-class thought leaders.



To learn more about the 7 Pillars of Trust for HMG Strategy's unique business model, click here.

HMG Strategy: Your #1 Trusted Digital Platform Connecting Technology Executives to Reimagine the Enterprise and Reshape the Business World.





