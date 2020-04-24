Coronavirus – South Africa: COVID-19 update - 24 April 2020

Testing Data

A total of 152 390 COVID-19 tests have been conducted as per table below:

Sector Total tested New tested PRIVATE 92 909 61% 3408 39% PUBLIC 59 481 39% 5 412 61% Grand Total 152 390 8 820

Case Data

There are 267 new COVID-19 cases, with the total number of confirmed cases at 4 220

Province Total cases for 23 April 2020 New cases on 24 April 2020 Total cases for 24 April 2020 Percentage total Eastern Cape 417 63 480 11.4 Free State 106 5 111 2.6 Gauteng 1252 28 1281 30.4 KwaZulu- Natal 807 34 841 19.9 Limpopo 27 2 29 0.7 Mpumalanga 23 1 24 0.6 North West 25 0 25 0.6 Northern Cape 16 0 16 0.4 Western Cape 1279 134 1413 33.5 Unknown 1 0 0 0.0 Total 3953 267 4220 100

Deaths and Recoveries.

Today we regrettably report 4 new deaths. This brings the total to 79. We convey our condolences to the families of the deceased and appreciate the health workers who treated the deceased patients.

The new deaths are from the following provinces:

Western Cape: 2 KZN: 2

Dr Zwelini Mkhize Minister of Health



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.