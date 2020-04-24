Coronavirus – South Africa: COVID-19 update - 24 April 2020
Testing Data
A total of 152 390 COVID-19 tests have been conducted as per table below:
|
Sector
|
Total tested
|
New tested
|
PRIVATE
|
92 909
|
61%
|
3408
|
39%
|
PUBLIC
|
59 481
|
39%
|
5 412
|
61%
|
Grand Total
|
152 390
|
8 820
Case Data
There are 267 new COVID-19 cases, with the total number of confirmed cases at 4 220
|
Province
|
Total cases for 23 April 2020
|
New cases on 24 April 2020
|
Total cases for 24 April 2020
|
Percentage
total
|
Eastern Cape
|
417
|
63
|
480
|
11.4
|
Free State
|
106
|
5
|
111
|
2.6
|
Gauteng
|
1252
|
28
|
1281
|
30.4
|
KwaZulu-
Natal
|
807
|
34
|
841
|
19.9
|
Limpopo
|
27
|
2
|
29
|
0.7
|
Mpumalanga
|
23
|
1
|
24
|
0.6
|
North West
|
25
|
0
|
25
|
0.6
|
Northern
Cape
|
16
|
0
|
16
|
0.4
|
Western Cape
|
1279
|
134
|
1413
|
33.5
|
Unknown
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0.0
|
Total
|
3953
|
267
|
4220
|
100
Deaths and Recoveries.
Today we regrettably report 4 new deaths. This brings the total to 79. We convey our condolences to the families of the deceased and appreciate the health workers who treated the deceased patients.
The new deaths are from the following provinces:
Western Cape: 2 KZN: 2
Dr Zwelini Mkhize Minister of HealthDistributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa, Department of Health.
