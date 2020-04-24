Coronavirus: African Union Chair spreads hope as the continent marks Ramadaan

Chairperson of the African Union, H.E. President Cyril Ramaphosa has encouraged the millions of Africans, who are commemorating Ramadan, to take courage and strength from the message of Ramadaan as the continent deals with COVID-19.

To date, 27,385 cases COVID-19 cases have been confirmed on the African continent, with 1,297 deaths, and 8,172 recoveries. Globally, the total number of confirmed cases has surpassed 2.7 million including more than 190 000 fatalities. Importantly, there are more than 737 000 people who have recovered from the virus.

President Ramaphosa said: “The crescent moon has risen over our continent, Africa. And the sacred month of Ramadaan has begun. On behalf of the African Union, I wish our Muslim brothers and sisters well during this holy month.

“In Bamako, in Mogadishu, in Ndjamena, in Dar es Salaam, in Cairo and in Cape Town, during this month, Muslims will fast from sunrise to sunset and engage in acts of devotion and charity. Ramadaan is a time for reflecting on the values of humility, simplicity, sacrifice and solidarity,” said President Ramaphosa, adding that “sadly, Ramadan this year will not be as it was last year. We are in the shadow of a global public health emergency. The coronavirus pandemic has left no area of the world untouched.”

President Ramaphosa indicated that a “number of countries have imposed measures to contain the spread of the virus,” which “means that many of the Ramadan traditions like praying at the mosque, making the Umrah pilgrimage and visiting family and friends are not taking place.”

“If we are to prevail against this pandemic, we have to stand united and observe the provisions that are in place to safeguard our health and the health of others. At a time where millions face hunger, destitution and misery, the charitable acts performed during Ramadan are more solely needed than ever. It will be a long and difficult road to restore our society,” he said.

“The Ramadaan spirit of giving and of charity will continue to be needed for a long time to come. As Africans, we will emerge from this hardship with a new consciousness. We will understand, and perhaps as never before, our great duty to help and support those less fortunate than ourselves will be enhanced. As the holy Quran says, if anyone saves a life a life, it is as if they have saved the whole of humankind. May this blessed month, be a time in which we strengthen the bonds of solidarity that exist between us as Africans.”



