Pfenex to Announce First Quarter 2020 Financial Results on May 7

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, April 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pfenex Inc. (NYSE American: PFNX) announced today that it will report its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020, after the market close on Thursday, May 7, 2020. Pfenex will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its financial results and provide a company update that day at 1:30 PM Pacific Time (4:30 PM Eastern Time).



Conference Call & Webcast Thursday, May 7th @ 1:30 PM Pacific Time (4:30 PM Eastern Time)

Domestic: 888-220-8451 International: 856-344-9221 Conference ID: 3922891 Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=139459 Webcast replays available through May 14th: Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=139459

About Pfenex Inc.



Pfenex is a development and licensing biotechnology company focused on leveraging its Pfenex Expression Technology® to develop and improve protein therapies for unmet patient needs. Using the patented Pfenex Expression Technology platform, Pfenex has created an advanced pipeline of potential therapeutic equivalents and novel and next generation therapeutics. Pfenex’s lead product candidate is PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo® (teriparatide injection). PF708 has been approved in the U.S. for the treatment of osteoporosis in certain patients at high risk for fracture, and marketing authorization applications are pending in other jurisdictions. In addition, Pfenex is developing hematologic oncology products in collaboration with Jazz Pharmaceuticals, including PF743, a recombinant crisantaspase, and PF745, a recombinant crisantaspase with half-life extension technology. Pfenex also uses its Pfenex Expression Technology platform to produce CRM197, a diphtheria toxoid carrier protein used in prophylactic and therapeutic vaccines.

Pfenex investors and others should note that Pfenex announces material information to the public about Pfenex through a variety of means, including its website ( http://www.pfenex.com/ ), its investor relations website ( http://pfenex.investorroom.com/ ), press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, corporate Twitter account ( https://twitter.com/pfenex ), Facebook page ( https://www.facebook.com/Pfenex-Inc-105908276167776/timeline/ ), and LinkedIn page ( https://www.linkedin.com/company/pfenex-inc ) in order to achieve broad, non-exclusionary distribution of information to the public and to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Pfenex encourages its investors and others to monitor and review the information Pfenex makes public in these locations as such information could be deemed to be material information. Please note that this list may be updated from time to time.

Company Contact:

investorrelations@pfenex.com



