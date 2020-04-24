Andrew Peller Ltd. Announces Timing of Year End Fiscal 2020 Results & Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- GRIMSBY, Ontario, April 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Andrew Peller Limited (TSX: ADW.A/ADW.B) will issue its financial results for the three months and year ended March 31, 2020 on:



The afternoon of Wednesday, June 10, 2020

A telephone conference call hosted by John Peller, Chief Executive Officer, Randy Powell, President, and Steve Attridge, Chief Financial Officer will be held:

Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 9.30 am ET

The telephone numbers for the conference call are:

Local Toronto / International: (416) 406-0743

North American Toll Free: (800) 806-5484

The telephone numbers to listen to the call after it is completed (Instant Replay) are (905) 694-9451 or toll free (800) 408-3053. The Passcode for the Instant Replay is 3162957#. The Instant Replay will be available until midnight, July 13, 2020 and a recording will be available on the Company’s web site at www.andrewpeller.com

About Andrew Peller Limited

Andrew Peller Limited is a leading producer and marketer of quality wines in Canada. With wineries in British Columbia, Ontario and Nova Scotia, the Company markets wines produced from grapes grown in Ontario’s Niagara Peninsula, British Columbia’s Okanagan and Similkameen Valleys, and from vineyards around the world.

For more information:

Randy Powell, President

(905) 643-4131



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.