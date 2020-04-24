Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX)

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, April 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming April 27, 2020 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of Becton, Dickinson and Company (“Becton” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BDX ) investors who purchased securities between November 5, 2019 and March 17, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



If you suffered a loss on your Becton investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information here or contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, via email shareholders@glancylaw.com

On February 6, 2020, Becton lowered its fiscal 2020 guidance, announcing that it expected revenue to increase by only 1.5 to 2.5 percent, "to reflect the impact of the remediation effort and anticipated loss of sales of the Alaris infusion system." According to the Company, the software remediation plan for the Alaris system "will require additional regulatory filings," and existing customers would have "access to the Alaris System under medical necessity." Becton further disclosed that it had recorded a $59 million charge in connection with a voluntary recall of certain Alaris pumps.

On this news, Becton's share price fell $33.74, or nearly 12%, to close at $252.25 per share on February 6, 2020, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The complaint alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that certain of Becton’s Alaris infusion pumps experienced software errors and alarm prioritization issues; (2) that, as a result, the Company was investing in remediation efforts to address these product issues, rather than a software upgrade to “make enhancements;” (3) that the Company was reasonably likely to face regulatory delays in connection with the software remediation; (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Becton was reasonably likely to recall certain of its Alaris infusion pumps; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Becton securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than April 27, 2020 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Charles Linehan, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com , or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com . If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

