Sean Glasser Scholarship for Business and Engineering Students

JERSEY CITY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sean Glasser is happy to announce that he has launched a new scholarship program. The Sean Glasser Scholarship Program will offer one scholarship of $2,000. Students pursuing a degree in business or engineering at a college or university in the U.S. are eligible to apply.Sean Glasser of New Jersey is the co-founder and CEO of BLUETRACK Inc., which is a leading manufacturer and seller of health, safety & stress related products.Applicants of the Sean Glasser Scholarship Program must submit poof of enrollment in the form of an acceptance letter from their educational institution in order to be considered for this opportunity.Applicants must also write and submit an essay that details how they believe new entrepreneurs and competition in the marketplace help consumers and what areas of our economy may benefit from more competition. The essay should be at least 500 words and should include compelling arguments in order to be a competitive submission.The selection committee of the Sean Glasser Scholarship Program thanks all applicants for their submissions and wishes them and their family’s good health and safety during this challenging time.The deadline for the Sean Glasser Scholarship Program is May 23, 2020.For more information, please visit https://seanglasserscholarship.com/ About Sean GlasserSean Glasser is the founder and CEO of BLUETRACK Inc., which manufactures and sells health, safety and stress related products. With hopes of becoming an FBI agent and pursuing his Criminal Justice degree, Sean Glasser opened a small e-commerce site his sophomore year of college with only $600. He grew it while in school and upon graduation added a print shop with a college friend. Eventually, BLUETRACK expanded to become one of the world's leading sources of stress balls. The company is currently supplying police depts and hospitals with sanitizer and American made masks during these trying times. BLUETRACK has a loyal base of 40,000 customers, including big names like Google, Nike, Netflix, and Disney among others. The company is continuing to expand its offerings and will be opening a new corporate headquarters in Montclair, New Jersey in late 2020.



