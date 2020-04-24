Hoyer Unveils Website Highlighting House Democrats’ Statements on Coronavirus Relief Legislation

Today, House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) unveiled a website sharing video statements from House Democrats on H.R. 266, the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act, which passed the House yesterday.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.