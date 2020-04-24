Secretary Azar Statement on President Trump’s Signing of New Coronavirus Relief Package

On Friday, President Trump signed into law the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act, which provides $75 billion in aid to hospitals, $25 billion for the federal government and states to expand coronavirus testing, $310 billion for the Paycheck Protection Program, and $60 billion in new disaster loans.

HHS Secretary Alex Azar issued the following statement:

"Under President Trump's leadership, huge amounts of new additional resources are on the way to support America's frontline healthcare providers and our state and local government partners, while helping our communities and businesses alleviate the virus's tragic economic costs. HHS has worked rapidly to distribute aid from Congress to the healthcare providers who have been hit hardest, and that work will continue with this new infusion of support. As states prepare to begin reopening their economies, we now have billions in new resources to supplement the expertise, staff, and funding we've already sent to states to track and eventually contain the spread of the virus."