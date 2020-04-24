Marc Anthony, Gloria Trevi and Ivy Queen Join All-Star Lineup of Altísimo Live! Cinco de Mayo Livestream Festival Supporting Farmworkers' Pandemic Relief Fund

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI, April 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The biggest unity event in the history of Latinos in the United States, just added more firepower to the unprecedented lineup of music artists and celebrities supporting the Farmworkers' Pandemic Relief Fund created by Justice for Migrant Women and Hispanics In Philanthropy.



Today, organizers of the Altísimo Live! Pop Culture and Music Festival announced that superstars (in alphabetical order) Adriana Barraza; Andy Garcia; Ana Barbara; Angelica Vale; Belinda; Dayanara Torres; Elvis Crespo; Flor Amargo; Gloria Trevi; Ivy Queen; La Santa Cecilia; Las Cafeteras; Marc Anthony; Mario De La Torre; Ozomatli and Sandra Echeverría; have joined the historic livestream event.

Inspired by Live Aid, the benefit aims to raise $3 million – $5 at a time – for the Farmworkers’ Pandemic Relief Fund and will include a jam-packed day of at-home performances, celebrity activations, comedy skits and much more. The festival will also highlight stories from farmworker leaders, as well as messages of gratitude and appreciation from notable individuals, with an overall goal of driving combined action to support the farmworker community.

Created by RetroPop Media and iHeartLatino, iHeartMedia’s Hispanic platform, and co-produced with WFHN-TV, CIEN+ , Justice for Migrant Women , Hispanics In Philanthropy (HIP ), The Latinx House , INGEÑUITY, Hispanic Heritage Foundation (HHF) and PEOPLE en Español, the festival will be co-hosted by actor, producer, director, and activist Eva Longoria and iHeartLatino Chairman and Chief Creative Officer Enrique Santos. Other celebrity co-hosts throughout the livestream benefit festival will include JBalvin, Kate Del Castillo, Rosario Dawson, and Alejandro Sanz.

Other celebrities already announced to participate in the festival (in alphabetical order) include A.B. Quintanilla III y Los Kumbia Allstarz; Adamari Lopez; Alejandro Fernandez Jr.; Ana Brenda Contreras; Anitta; Banda Recodo; Becky G; Bobby Pulido; Brian and Natalia Cordova Buckley; Carlos Vives; CNCO; Diane Guerrero; Edward James Olmos; Esai Morales; Fonseca; Farruko; Gente de Zona; Gloria and Emilio Estefan; Jesse & Joy; Jenny Yang; Juanes; Justin Quilles; La Energia Norteña; Larry Hernandez; Lila Downs; Luis Fonsi; Maluma; Making Movies; Marianna Burelli; Nicky Jam; Nicholas Gonzalez; Rosanna Arquette; Roberto Aguirre; Roberto Pulido; Sech; Stephanie Sigman; Steve Aoki; Silvestre Dangond; Tainy; Wisin y Yandel.

Fashion designers Mario De la Torre, Carlos Marrero and Raul Peñaranda, will also join the event to share how they are using their talent and unique designs in support of the pandemic. Some of their special edition farmworker-inspired designs will be available for purchase in support of the fund.

Even though the online benefit is free, the program will feature a call to action for viewers to give cinco this cinco, with a $5 or more donation online or via text.

Supporters, corporations, and philanthropists are urged to pledge whatever amount they can ahead of or during the festival at the fund’s link, which is bit.ly/FWC19Fund to help meet the fund's goal.

In a show of solidarity, even the high-profile global generosity movement, Giving Tuesday, announced that Altísimo Live! is one of the special causes they have designated for donors on Cinco de Mayo this year.

When/How to View Altísimo Live!

Altísimo Live! officially kicks off on @AltisimoLive’s Facebook , YouTube , Twitter , Periscope , and Twitch accounts simultaneously on Tuesday, May 5th at 10:00 a.m. PT/ 1:00 p.m. ET with an interactive livestream tailgating experience that will include entertainers, comedians, chefs, social media influencers, and other surprise personalities. iHeartLatino and PEOPLE en Español will also carry parts or all of the broadcast at various times on one or more of their respective livestream and/or broadcast platforms.

At 5:00 p.m. PT/ 8:00 p.m. ET, the groundbreaking interactive festival transforms into a series of continuous musical performances and interactive Q&A’s and experiences with the artists.

Audiences at home will also have several options throughout the day to get involved live on the show with opportunities to not only win prizes but also be featured on the show in a variety of creative ways.

Among the Latino leaders joining the festival lineup are Justice for Migrant Women's founder Mónica Ramírez; HIP’s Ana Marie Argilagos; INGEÑUITY’s David Chavez; The Latinx House co-founders Olga Segura and Alex Martinez Kondracke; and HHF’s Antonio Tijerino among others.

To learn more, participate and/or support Altísimo Live! visit www.altisimolive.com

Beneficiary, Media and Partner Organizations

All funds raised by the event are tax-deductible and will be managed by a 501(c)(3) in support of the Farmworkers’ Pandemic Relief Fund effort.

Justice for Migrant Women and Hispanics in Philanthropy created the Farmworkers’ Pandemic Relief Fund in order to meet some of the community’s basic needs. Money raised through this fundraising effort will be disbursed to farmworker-serving organizations around the U.S. and Puerto Rico to help provide food, formula, diapers, emergency financial assistance for medical needs and other support during this crisis. Organizations such as the Coalition of Florida Farmworker Organizations (FL), East Coast Migrant Head Start Project (Multi-state), Farmworker Association of Florida (FL), The United Farm Workers Foundation (CA, WA), Pineros y Campesinos Unidos del Noreste (PCUN) (OR), Redlands Christian Migrant Association (RCMA) (FL), Pathstone (Multi-state), NC Fields (NC), La Cooperativa Campesina de California (CA), Proteus, Inc. (Multi-state), Student Action with Farmworkers (NC), Telamon Corporation (Multi-state), UMOS (WI, MN) and La Union del Pueblo Entero (TX) have been named among the recipients from this fund who are providing the farmworker community members with much-needed aid.

Additional media partners so far also include Remezcla, mitú, Vix, Latinx Newswire, Latino Rebels, Latino Loop, Viva Tu Musica, Mundial Sports Network, Diario las Américas, Latino Thought Makers and more.

Corporate supporters and partner organizations include Chispa, the Latino dating app; Pantaya; the Culture Marketing Council; We Are All Human; National Migrant and Seasonal Head Start; the National Association of Hispanic Publications; Friends of the American Latino Museum; Friends of Puerto Rico; the Latino Business Action Network (LBAN); the Latino Startup Alliance; Latinos In Media and Arts (LIMA); The New York International Latino Film Festival; Latin Alternative Music Conference (LAMC); Support Latino Business; Es Tiempo; Alianza de Impacto Latino; and The PVBLIC Foundation.

