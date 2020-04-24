UPS Supporting NYC Healthcare Workers, First Responders & Community Organizations Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UPS (NYSE:UPS) today announced several New York City community support efforts, including the donation of 5,000 masks to a health center in Red Hook; deliveries of hand sanitizer and other supplies to NYPD; transportation of food for Henry Street Settlement and Vision Urbana, which provide meals for hungry families on the Lower East Side of Manhattan; a partnership to transport more than 1 million square yards of fabric to NYC to be made into hospital gowns; and UPS Foundation funding to the United Way of New York City.



The company delivered 5,000 masks to the Joseph P. Addabbo Family Health Center Wednesday morning. UPS has procured a sufficient supply to meet its own internal needs and is now sharing its available masks to support communities across the country.

"I would like to like thank UPS for their generous donation of 5,000 N95 masks to the Joseph P. Addabbo Family Health Center in Red Hook,” said New York State Assembly Assistant Speaker Félix W. Ortiz. “The health center provides critical care to low-income individuals, and this donation of personal protective equipment will allow the staff to safely continue to care for those who need it most. In the worst of times, New Yorkers prove again and again that they are there for each other."

“The Joseph P Addabbo Family Health Center, like other federal qualified health centers, has experienced critical revenue losses due to the coronavirus pandemic. These losses have severely hampered our ability to provide fundamental supplies to our medical staff,” said Dr. Miriam Vega, the Center’s CEO. “This infusion of 5,000 N95 masks will allow our dedicated staff the ability to work in a healthy and safe environment.”

“This donation is twofold,” Dr. Vega continued. “Not only does it allow our medical staff to breathe a collective sigh of relief, it also allows me to direct our limited resources to other much needed areas. I look forward to many more successful collaborations with UPS and Assistant Speaker Ortiz.”

Also on Wednesday, the company delivered a shipment of hand sanitizer and face masks to the NYPD Highway Patrol. This is the fourth delivery of coronavirus-related supplies UPS has made to various departments of the NYPD this month, with all deliveries now totaling more than 352 drums of hand sanitizer made by Pernod Ricard and 500 face masks.

Additionally, the company is working with its 50-year Community Internship Program partner Henry Street Settlement, which is joining the efforts of the Lower East Side organization Vision Urbana in support of New Yorkers on the Lower East Side of Manhattan who are experiencing food insecurity. Every Monday, Food Bank of NYC delivers near Seward Park. Then, UPS moves approximately 4,000 pounds of the food to Henry Street’s Boys & Girls Republic community center, where UPS workers and the Settlement’s volunteers unload the food. Henry Street then delivers the food throughout the week to families in need.

"UPS's profound commitment to Henry Street Settlement has long benefited both our organization and the people we serve on New York's Lower East Side," said David Garza, the organization’s president and CEO. "It came as no surprise to us when the company came through in a big way at a time when we need it most--helping to feed a population that had already struggled to put food on the table and is now coping with the dire economic realities of the COVID-19 crisis. The company's donation of trucks, personnel, and a spirit of collaboration will have a direct and positive effect on the health and wellbeing of our neighbors who struggle to have enough to eat."

“With 7,500 UPSers in New York City, we are committed to serving its many and diverse communities in any way we can,” said Brian Cannon, President of the UPS North Atlantic District, which encompasses NYC. “We are grateful for the opportunity to give back to a place that so many of our people call home.”

On Thursday, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio announced a public-private partnership with the White House, the New York City Economic Development Corporation (EDC), and Owens & Minor (OW), a healthcare logistics company, to provide New York City with one million square yards of American-made medical gown fabric. UPS will ship the fabric from Owens & Minor’s Lexington, North Carolina facility to local manufacturers across NYC. This supply will allow local New York City manufacturers to produce up to 400,000 hospital gowns for frontline health care workers.

“Our healthcare workers are heroes on the front line – we must use every tool we’ve got to ensure their safety,” said Mayor de Blasio. “That means relying on New Yorkers’ resilience, ingenuity, and manufacturing prowess to create a self-sufficient supply of the resources they need to get through this crisis.”

The UPS Foundation has announced $15 million in funding for non-profit organizations providing immediate and long-term community support, including the United Way of New York City. The United Way of NYC supports a broad network of more than 600 community-based partners and provides resources to agencies and community-based organizations that work with individuals disproportionately impacted by the pandemic.

“From first responders and healthcare workers to food pantries and other community organizations, UPS is truly supporting NYC’s finest,” said Congresswoman Nydia Velazquez (D-NY-7). “I am grateful to everyone who is working to ensure those on the front lines of this crisis have everything they need to do their jobs as safely and effectively as possible.”

About UPS

UPS (NYSE: UPS) is a global leader in logistics, offering a broad range of solutions including transporting packages and freight; facilitating international trade, and deploying advanced technology to more efficiently manage the world of business. UPS is committed to operating more sustainably – for customers, the environment and the communities we serve around the world. Headquartered in Atlanta, UPS serves more than 220 countries and territories worldwide. UPS was awarded America’s Best Customer Service company for Shipping and Delivery services by Newsweek magazine; Fortune magazine’s Most Valuable Brand in Transportation; and top rankings on the JUST 100 list for social responsibility, the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index, and the Harris Poll Reputation Quotient, among other prestigious rankings and awards. The company can be found on the web at ups.com or pressroom.ups.com and its corporate blog can be found at ups.com/longitudes The company’s sustainability eNewsletter, UPS Horizons, can be found at ups.com/sustainabilitynewsletter . Learn more about our sustainability efforts at ups.com/sustainability . To get UPS news direct, follow @UPS_News on Twitter. To ship with UPS, visit ups.com/ship.

About Joseph P. Addabbo Family Health Center

The Joseph P. Addabbo Family Health Center, Inc. is a Federally Qualified Health Center with six operational locations in Rockaway, Southeast Queens and Brooklyn. The Center has a long history of delivering exemplary medical services to very diverse communities. Its mission is reinforced every day in its commitment to inclusion, non-discrimination and equal access to its services regardless of ability to pay. The Center’s services include internal medicine, adult and family practice medicine, behavioral health, mental health, dental services (including FREE dental screenings), pediatric services, OB/GYN, allergy/asthma, chronic disease management, infections disease treatment, endocrinology, family planning/birth control, free testing services (including FREE HIV testing, FREE pregnancy testing, NO-COST mammograms), HIV counseling, AIDS/HIV specialty care, nutrition, physical therapy, podiatry, ophthalmology, social work, special needs/disabilities services, urology, WIC Program and more.

About Henry Street Settlement

Henry Street Settlement’s mission is to opens doors of opportunity for Lower East Side residents and other New Yorkers through social services, arts, and health care programs. The organization is distinguished by its commitment to listening to and learning from its neighbors—and then acting to meet the most pressing needs of its community. To meet those needs, Henry Street Settlement offer more than 50 programs to people of all ages through its Abrons Arts Center/Visual and Performing Arts, Employment, Education, Sports & Recreation, Senior Services, Health & Wellness, and Transitional & Supportive Housing divisions. These vast programs range from preschool to Meals on Wheels delivery, job-readiness training to mental health counseling, and supportive housing to theater performances.

About Vision Urbana

Vision Urbana, Inc. (VU) was founded in 1993 as a faith-based initiative of the Primitive Christian Church, a long standing institution in the Lower East Side (LES) with a 60 year history of service, led by well-respected community leaders such as the current Senior Pastor Dr. Marcos Rivera, who is widely esteemed by local faith and political leaders and currently sits on the NYCHA Faith Based Advisory Board. Since 1998, Vision Urbana has successfully operated a range of programs that help hundreds of low-income and economically distressed seniors, families and at-risk youth annually in the Lower East Side. These programs address issues of youth violence, poor educational attainment, lack of employment, health disparities and mental health, and the need for social and recreational activities, as well as mentorship, parent/family counseling, and youth leadership development.

About Food Bank for NYC

Food Bank for NYC’s mission is to end hunger by organizing food, information and support for community survival, empowerment, and dignity. Food Bank For New York City has been working to end food poverty in our five boroughs for over 35 years. As the city’s largest hunger-relief organization, it employs a multifaceted approach centered on helping low-income New Yorkers overcome their circumstances and achieve greater independence.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard USA is responding to a call to action from the U.S. Administration by producing and donating hand sanitizer to help reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The hand sanitizer is being produced at Pernod Ricard USA ‘s Ft. Smith, Arkansas manufacturing facility, the Smooth Ambler distillery in West Virginia, Rabbit Hole Distillery in Louisville, Kentucky and the TX Whiskey Distillery in Ft. Worth, TX.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc. is a leading healthcare services company dedicated to Connecting the World of Medical Products to the Point of Care™ by providing vital supply chain services to healthcare providers and manufacturers of healthcare products.

