Coronavirus - Sierra Leone: Status Update for COVID-19 24 April 2020 2:00 PM

Total Cumulative confirmed positive cases - 82

Total number of deaths - 3

Active New Cases - 18

Active cases at Isolation Centres - 70

General condition of confirmed cases - Stable

Cumulative recoveries - 10

Number currently in quarantine - 891

Number discharged from quarantine - 1,259

Note: One new death reported of a 37 year old male who presented with symptoms fitting case definition of COVID-19 at Connaught Hospital but passed away before specimen was obtained. However dead swab was obtained and result showed positive for COVID-19.



