Jamaican-Born Businessman and Real Estate Broker, Kash-Wayne Campbell

Kash-Wayne Campbell at The Fave Realty Brokerage

Kash-Wayne Campbell's journey from Club Promoter to Real Estate Broker

KINGSTON , JAMAICA, April 24, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- In 1987, Kash-Wayne Campbell was born to Brenton Campbell and Novelette Tomlinson at Savanna-la-Mar Public Hospital in Jamaica. In 1992, when Kash-Wayne was five years old, he moved to Long Island, NY.Every year, Kash-Wayne returned to Jamaica and spent his three-month summer vacation there before starting a new school year in NY. During those summer visits, he listened to and internalized Jamaican sayings like, “Good friend betta dan pocket money,” which means, “True friends are better than money.” Reflecting on his summers spent in Jamaica, Kash-Wayne says, “It helped me understand living in the U.S. and the lifestyle in Jamaica. Those days gave me the structure to become who I am today."In Long Island, one of Kash-Wayne’s influencers was his sixth-grade art teacher, Mr. Sumner. Kash-Wayne and a friend often spent lunchtime with Mr. Sumner as he taught them about career decisions and entrepreneurship.From Event Promoter to Real Estate BrokerFrom his mid-teens to mid-20s, Kash-Wayne was well-known in the Long Island area as a club and concert promoter. In 2013, a close friend and real estate broker, Reese Kenchen, encouraged him to consider a career change. The transition would be smooth because Kash-Wayne could shift his promotion and selling talents to the real estate industry. He took Reese’s advice and earned his real estate license the same year. Kash-Wayne told his friends about his career change, and many of them wanted to join him. By 2019, he had built a real estate team of more than 150 agents.Fast Forward and the Navigating the ChallengesAs Kash-Wayne’s real estate career accelerated, the transition from an agent to a broker closely followed. But he quickly realized that as a broker, he needed to give up some of the independence and time he had as an agent and share it with this team. Time management is one challenge that comes with the responsibility of managing a team, but Kash-Wayne loves mentoring. And he’s learning to stick closely to a schedule that allows him to devote time to team members while sustaining his professional growth.Defining His Business Culture“We maintain a friendly, family environment,” Kash-Wayne says. “Some agents who transfer from other companies are surprised that we give them ongoing training and support. ‘Sit in front of your computer and learn to close deals on your own’—that’s not how we operate. We walk an agent through the process from start to finish.” Although some skeptics suggest that Kash-Wayne shares too much information while training, he believes that sharing as much as possible helps the team grow.And Kash-Wayne’s generosity extends beyond his team. He shares what he’s learning as a real estate broker with an unlimited audience on his YouTube channel and podcast . And he gets inspiration for topics from questions that his team members and others ask.Connecting with the Community“We are creating dreams, changing family generations, and helping people purchase homes.”Future first-time homeowners are attracted to Kash-Wayne and his team. Many of them are hardworking renters who may doubt they have a chance to own a home. But when they hear about how Kash-Wayne and his team have helped other clients, they are motivated to purchase their dream home.Kash-Wayne isn't on the sidelines, managing and mentoring his growing team. He’s all in—with his fingers on the pulse of the community. He still finds it rewarding to establish and maintain relationships with clients. He explains, “A friend referred a client to me who was in pre-foreclosure and thought she couldn't do anything about it. She wanted to give her home back to the bank and walk away. I was able to help her short sale the home and rectify the debt she owed the bank.”Refueling for MomentumHow does Kash-Wayne maintain momentum while managing a bustling team of salespersons? He reveals, “I use self-help, sales, and real estate coaching books, and I attend seminars. But external friendships and mentorships are so important. Everyday I speak with people who have been where I am now, and they're able to guide me and help me move forward.”“Good friend betta dan pocket money.”



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.