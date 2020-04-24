Brewers Association Partners with Bottleshare to Create ‘Believe in Beer’ Relief Fund

Donations and applications for breweries in need accepted now through May 17

/EIN News/ -- Boulder, Colo., April 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brewers Association (BA)—the trade association representing small and independent American craft brewers—has partnered with Bottleshare—a fundraising nonprofit dedicated to the craft beverage community—to create the Believe in Beer Fund to support breweries and state brewers guilds impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. The fund is open for breweries and guilds from across the country to apply for immediate financial assistance for operational expenses such as payroll, rent, and utilities.

According to a poll conducted by the Brewers Association earlier this month, independent craft breweries have been severely impacted by COVID-19, as evidenced by a sharp drop in craft category sales, massive furloughs or layoffs, and the high likelihood of a large number of brewery closures while under social distancing mandates. A majority of breweries do not think their business can last three months given current conditions.

“This is a very challenging time for breweries and their livelihoods are at risk. We hope creating this relief fund with Bottleshare will provide an answer to the most common question beer lovers have been asking during this unprecedented time: ‘How can I help?’” said Bob Pease, president and CEO, Brewers Association. “The craft beer community is rooted in collaboration and philanthropy, and now is our chance to come together and give back to our most vulnerable breweries.”

Beginning today through the end of American Craft Beer Week® on May 17, beer lovers can contribute to the fund by visiting charity.gofundme.com/believe-in-beer-relief-fund. Relief funds will be available to breweries and state guilds that demonstrate immediate financial need due to COVID-19 and meet the outlined criteria. Those in need can find more information at https://www.thebottleshare.org/breweries-and-guilds and apply for a grant at https://www.thebottleshare.org/grant-application. Bottleshare will review applications and select recipients based on need.

“Bottleshare was created to support industry workers and their families when they experience hardships,” said Christopher Glenn, founder of Bottleshare. “During this uncertain time, when support is needed more than ever, we’re proud to join efforts with the Brewers Association to reciprocate the love and strength that characterize the craft beer community and help the breweries that make it so special.”

For more information on the Believe in Beer Fund, please visit https://www.thebottleshare.org/breweries-and-guilds. Download assets here.

The Brewers Association has also created a Coronavirus Resource Center to provide small and independent craft brewers with an evolving collection of resources to help weather the storm. All Brewers Association-authored resources relating to COVID-19 are available for free to both members and nonmembers.

About the Brewers Association

The Brewers Association (BA) is the not-for-profit trade association dedicated to small and independent American brewers, their beers and the community of brewing enthusiasts. The BA represents 5,400-plus U.S. breweries. The BA’s independent craft brewer seal is a widely adopted symbol that differentiates beers by small and independent craft brewers. The BA organizes events including the World Beer Cup®, Great American Beer Festival®, Craft Brewers Conference® & BrewExpo America®, SAVOR™: An American Craft Beer & Food Experience, Homebrew Con™, National Homebrew Competition and American Craft Beer Week®. The BA publishes The New Brewer® magazine, and Brewers Publications® is the leading publisher of brewing literature in the U.S. Beer lovers are invited to learn more about the dynamic world of craft beer at CraftBeer.com® and about homebrewing via the BA’s American Homebrewers Association® and the free Brew Guru® mobile app. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

The Brewers Association is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, religion, age, disability, political beliefs, sexual orientation, or marital/familial status. The BA complies with provisions of Executive Order 11246 and the rules, regulations, and relevant orders of the Secretary of Labor.

About Bottleshare

Bottleshare is a fundraising and fund distribution nonprofit organization for the craft beverage industry. The group raises money through various collaborations and partnerships within the community, and the generous support of donors and sponsors. Bottleshare then grants emergency financial assistance to brewery, winery, and distillery workers who have experienced extreme hardships outside of the workplace preventing them from working and producing an income.

To learn more about Bottleshare visit www.thebottleshare.org and follow on social media @bottleshareofficial.

