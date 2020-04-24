Adopt a Business Challenge combats economic toll of COVID-19 in Kitchener-Waterloo

/EIN News/ -- KITCHENER-WATERLOO, Ontario, April 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of its commitment to Kitchener-Waterloo, Sherpa Marketing wants to help by providing $25,000 in professional marketing services to one local company hit by the economic effects of COVID-19.



“We may not able to save lives but we may be able to help save livelihoods,” said CEO of Sherpa Marketing, Marty Fisher. To that end, Sherpa Marketing has launched the Adopt a Business Challenge.

Businesses that have been hurt by the COVID-19 global pandemic can visit www.sherpamarketing.ca/adopt-a-business to learn more about, and apply for, the Adopt a Business Challenge before May 8, 2020.

Local Kitchener-Waterloo companies who want to donate their time, products or services can do so by joining the Adopt-A-Business Challenge.

Sherpa will evaluate applicants and choose a company in Kitchener-Waterloo most in need. Of particular concern to Sherpa Marketing are all the small businesses that make Kitchener-Waterloo so diverse and vibrant. “A life without our favourite family restaurants, boutique shops and cutting-edge companies is one I (and most of you) would prefer not to face,” says Fisher.

“Our business community is amazing. We should help each other out when times are tough. Joining the Adopt a Business Challenge will allow companies to help others in need. Together, we can lean on each other and get through these tough times.”

Experts in scaling businesses, Sherpa Marketing provides industry-leading, integrated, innovative marketing solutions that achieve positive results. Sherpa Marketing is committed to growing good by using their expertise to help clients create a better world.

Media inquiries: Marty Fisher, CEO, Sherpa Marketing T: (519) 576-0895 E: marty@sherpamarketing.ca



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.