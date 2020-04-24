At a CAGR of 6.2%, Microtomes Market to surpass US$ 208.4 Mn globally by end of 2027 - CMI

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, April 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global microtomes market is estimated to be valued at US$ 128.5 million in 2019 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period (2020-2027).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Microtomes Market:

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as tooth cancer, diabetes, and other autoimmune diseases is expected to increase the number of histopathology procedures, thereby driving demand for microtomes in diagnostic and clinical research laboratories. This is expected to drive growth of the microtomes market during the forecast period. For instance, according to American Cancer Society’s estimation in 2020, the global burden of new cancer cases is expected to reach 27.5 million by 2024.

Manufacturers are focusing on expanding its customer base, worldwide. For instance, Bright Instruments, a manufacturer and supplier of laboratory instruments, offers and distributes its products in various countries across the world. Moreover, increasing focus of research institutes and manufacturers to develop technologically advanced microtomes is expected to drive growth of the microtomes market. For instance, in March 2017, researchers from Loughborough’s Mechanics of Advanced Materials research developed a microtome cutting machine - a standard tool for producing tissue samples.

Among regions, Europe is expected to show significant market share in the global microtomes market, owing to the presence of major players such as LLS ROWIAK LaserLabSolutions GmbH, Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH, MEDITE GmbH, SLEE medical GmbH, and others who offer wide range of microtomes for diagnostic and research laboratory applications. These manufacturers are continuously focusing on the development and launch of innovative microtomes. For instance, in May 2018, Leica Microsystems introduced the new family of rotary microtome including HistoCore BIOCUT, HistoCore MULTICUT, and HistoCore AUTOCUT clinical microtomes.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global microtomes market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period (2020-2027), owing to increasing number of product launches for microtomes. For instance, in November 2018, Sakura Finetek USA launched Accu-Cut SRM 300 LT microtome, a manual microtome with a patented multi-colored LED backlit chuck to illuminate paraffin embedded tissue samples.

Among product type, rotatory microtomes segment is expected to show robust growth in the global microtomes market, owing to increasing demand for these microtomes due to its advantages such as heavy weight of the instrument, which keeps it stable and eliminates the vibrations, obtaining serial sections, adjustable cutting angle and knife angle, and others such as operating advantages, over the other microtomes

Major players operating in the global microtomes market include—

LLS ROWIAK LaserLabSolutions GmbH, Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH, MEDITE GmbH, SLEE medical GmbH, Boeckeler Instruments, Nanolytik, S.M. Scientific Instruments Pvt. Ltd., MICROS Austria Produktions-und Handelsges.m.b.H, AGD Biomedicals (P) Ltd., Alltion, Amos Scientific Pty Ltd, and Thermo Fisher Scientific

Market Segmentation:

Global Microtomes Market, By Product Type : Instruments Rotary Microtome Vibrating Microtome Cryostat Microtome Freezing Microtome Others Accessories

Global Microtomes Market, By Technology/Interventions: Fully Automated Microtomes Semi-automated Microtomes Manual Microtomes

Global Microtomes Market, By Application: Disease Diagnosis Medical Research

Global Microtomes Market, By End User: Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Research Centers Others

Global Microtomes Market, By Region: North America By Country: U.S. Canada Europe By Country: U.K. Germany Italy Spain France Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country: Australia India China Japan ASEAN South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America By Country: Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Middle East By Country: GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Country/Region: South Africa Central Africa North Africa



