+20.3% | Enterprise Cyber Security Market Trends Exhibits Remarkable Growth Opportunity

NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HTF Market Intelligence released a new research report of 159 pages on title 'Enterprise Cyber Security - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)' with detailed analysis, forecast and strategies. The study covers key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa and important players such as Akamai Technologies, IBM, 360 Enterprise Security etc.

Summary

According to HTF MI, the Global Enterprise Cyber Security Market is accounted for $3.35 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $17.65 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 20.3% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include increasing adoption of cloud-based services and an increase in the frequency and sophistication of cyber threats. However, the high cost of implementation is restraining the market growth.

Cyber Security is the body of technologies, processes and practices designed to protect networks, computers, programs and data from major cyber threats, such as cyber terrorism, cyber warfare, and cyber espionage. In their most disruptive form, cyber threats take aim at secret, political, military, or infrastructural assets of a nation or its people. In a computing context, security includes both Cyber Security and physical security.

Based on the application, BFSI has emerged as a potent sector due to increased cybercrime activities. The BFSI sector is among the backbone of economies and its safety is a matter of high concern. The BFSI industry is an early adopter of cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions due to the highly sensitive financial data. It faces different challenges related to stringent regulatory and security requirements, providing superior service to customers, and others. By Geography, North America is a region of innovative technology adopters and has a large presence of cybersecurity vendors who are contributing to the growth of the market. Especially the United States will play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from the United States might affect the development trend of Enterprise Cyber Security.

Some of the key players in global Enterprise Cyber Security market are Intel, Cisco Systems, Check Point Software Technologies, Akamai Technologies, IBM, 360 Enterprise Security, Huawei, Westone, Nsfocus, Asiainfo, Venustech, H3C, Topsec, Sangfor, DBAPPSecurity and Symantec Corporation.

Types Covered:

• Security Hardware

• Security Services

• Security Software

• Other Types

Applications Covered:

• Enterprise

• Government

• Financial

• Education

• Telecom and Manufacturing

• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

• Healthcare

• Other Applications

Regions Covered:

• North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, UK, Italy, France, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• South America (Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Rest of South America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

What our report offers:

- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Free Customization Offerings:

All the customers of this report will be entitled to receive one of the following free customization options:

• Company Profiling

o Comprehensive profiling of additional market players (up to 3)

o SWOT Analysis of key players (up to 3)

• Regional Segmentation

o Market estimations, Forecasts and CAGR of any prominent country as per the clients interest (Note: Depends of feasibility check)

• Competitive Benchmarking

o Benchmarking of key players based on product portfolio, geographical presence, and strategic alliances

