Global Blockchain Community to Gather via Digital Channels for Groundbreaking Virtual Blockchain Week

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, April 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CryptoCurrencyWire -- From points all across the globe, blockchain and crypto enthusiasts and experts will come together April 26-May 2 for Virtual Blockchain Week , a free online conference packed with presentations, panels and discussions showcasing the world’s premier blockchain experts.



“In the face of the current pandemic, Virtual Blockchain Week presents an ideal opportunity for the blockchain community to interact, educate, learn and network,” said Joel Comm, co-host of Virtual Blockchain Week. “This conference will be exciting, interactive and very beneficial. We’re thrilled with the line-up of presenters who will be joining us from around the globe.”

To see a video overview of what to expect, visit https://youtu.be/BTvEmnm413g

Virtual Blockchain week will feature a dynamic mix of industry innovators, thought leaders, emerging technologists, futurists, authors and entrepreneurs, each of whom will provide valuable insights and information about the current state of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Some of the thirty luminaries who will be sharing their thoughts include Tim Draper, Brittany Kaiser, John McAfee, Brock Pierce, Don Tapscott, Caitlin Long, Roger Ver and Changpeng Zhao.

To register for the event, visit https://virtualblockchainweek.com .

Presented by The Bad Crypto Podcast , this free multiday conference will be streamed live via the major social media channels. Event registration will include entry for a chance to win one of two Cryptomatic ATM machines.

Virtual Blockchain Week participants may also upgrade for the paid VIP Experience, which includes an opening night virtual networking event, Influencer Happy Hour, closing night party, exclusive collectible non-fungible tokens, five extra entries into the Cryptomatic ATM giveaway, and additional resources from event presenters. Half of the proceeds generated by VIP ticket sales will be donated to the Crypto for COVID relief effort being conducted by Binance Charity.

The conference will close with the 2020 Blockchain Influencer Awards ceremony, broadcast live on May 2 to honor standout achievements and contributions made by members of the blockchain community. To view the list of nominees and to vote, visit https://blockchaininfluencerawards.com .

For more information about Virtual Blockchain Week, including the agenda and complete line-up of presenters and partners, visit https://virtualblockchainweek.com .

For sponsorship opportunities, contact Chris Pulley, CCP Digital, badcrypto@ccpdigital.com, 1-913-298-1070.

Press Contact

Joel Comm

1-657-200-5635

badcryptopodcast@gmail.com

Wire Service Contact

CryptoCurrencyWire (CCW)

New York, New York

www.CryptoCurrencyWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@CryptoCurrencyWire.com



